December 1, 2024 – Northwestern Ontario Weather Outlook

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As December ushers in the heart of winter, Northwestern Ontario braces for a mix of snow showers, chilly temperatures, and overcast skies. Here’s a detailed weather forecast for December 1 through December 3, 2024, covering Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong.

Kenora

Currently, Kenora is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 14°F (-10°C). The barometric pressure stands at 1021 hPa, with southeast winds at 12 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:26 AM, and sunset at 4:37 PM.

On December 1, expect cloudy skies with a couple of flurries, reaching a high of 18°F (-8°C) and a low of 10°F (-12°C). December 2 brings low clouds with a high of 14°F (-10°C) and a low of 9°F (-13°C). By December 3, anticipate 5-10 cm of snow, with temperatures peaking at 19°F (-7°C) and dipping to 13°F (-10°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Bundle up in warm layers, including a heavy coat, gloves, and a hat, to stay comfortable during the snowy and cold days ahead.

Weather Trivia: Kenora is known for its picturesque Lake of the Woods, which often freezes over by early December, creating a winter wonderland for ice fishing enthusiasts.

Dryden

Dryden currently experiences mostly cloudy conditions at 16°F (-9°C). The barometric pressure is 1015 hPa, with light northwest winds at 15 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:30 AM, and sunset at 4:40 PM.

December 1 forecasts some sun, then turning cloudy with a couple of flurries, with a high of 20°F (-7°C) and a low of 9°F (-13°C). December 2 brings low clouds, a high of 13°F (-10°C), and a low of 8°F (-14°C). On December 3, expect snow accumulating an additional 5-10 cm, with highs around 19°F (-7°C) and lows near 12°F (-11°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated jackets and waterproof boots are advisable to navigate the snowy terrain comfortably.

Weather Trivia: Dryden is home to the annual “Dryden Winter Festival,” celebrating the onset of winter with various outdoor activities, though dates may vary each year.

Fort Frances

Currently, Fort Frances is mostly cloudy at 12°F (-11°C). The barometric pressure reads 1018 hPa, with calm winds. Sunrise is at 7:35 AM, and sunset at 4:42 PM.

On December 1, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries, a high of 22°F (-6°C), and a low of 13°F (-11°C). December 2 brings low clouds, with highs near 18°F (-8°C) and lows around 10°F (-12°C). December 3 anticipates 5-10 cm of snow, with temperatures ranging between 21°F (-6°C) and 15°F (-9°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing with thermal wear is essential to stay warm during the cold spells.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances often records some of the coldest temperatures in Ontario during early December, marking the true beginning of winter.

Atikokan

Atikokan is mostly clear with a temperature of 16°F (-9°C). The barometric pressure is 1016 hPa, with light westerly winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:40 AM, and sunset at 4:45 PM.

December 1 forecasts some sun, then turning cloudy with flurries; not as cold, with a high of 22°F (-5°C) and a low of 11°F (-11°C). December 2 brings cloudy conditions, highs near 18°F (-8°C), and lows around 9°F (-13°C). On December 3, expect cloudy skies with 2-4 cm of snow in the afternoon, with temperatures between 20°F (-7°C) and 14°F (-10°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat and snow boots are recommended to stay comfortable during the snowy periods.

Weather Trivia: Atikokan, known as the “Canoeing Capital of Canada,” sees its waterways freeze by December, transitioning from paddling to ice-fishing season.

Sioux Lookout

Currently, Sioux Lookout is mostly clear at 18°F (-8°C). The barometric pressure stands at 1017 hPa, with calm winds. Sunrise is at 7:45 AM, and sunset at 4:50 PM.

On December 1, expect some sun, then turning cloudy with flurries, a high of 21°F (-6°C), and a low of 9°F (-13°C). December 2 brings low clouds, with highs around 14°F (-10°C) and lows near 7°F (-14°C). December 3 anticipates cloudy skies with a bit of snow in the afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm, with temperatures between 17°F (-8°C) and 14°F (-10°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Thermal layers and insulated outerwear are essential to stay warm during the cold days.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout’s strategic location has historically made it a key hub for winter transportation routes in Northwestern Ontario.

Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake is currently cloudy at 18°F (-8°C). The barometric pressure is 1018 hPa, with light northerly winds at 8 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:50 AM, and sunset at 4:55 PM.

December 1 forecasts cloudy skies with flurries, a high of 21°F (-6°C), and a low of 10°F (-12°C). December 2 will bring mostly cloudy conditions with highs around 15°F (-9°C) and lows near 7°F (-14°C). By December 3, expect light snow showers accumulating 2–5 cm, with daytime temperatures reaching 18°F (-8°C) and overnight lows of 12°F (-11°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: A thick winter coat, snow boots, and gloves will help you handle the snowy and chilly days with ease.

Weather Trivia: Pickle Lake, Ontario’s most northerly accessible community by road, frequently experiences winter-like conditions as early as mid-October.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Currently, Red Lake and Ear Falls share mostly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering at 16°F (-9°C). The barometric pressure reads 1016 hPa and is steady, with light northwest winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise in this region is at 7:55 AM, with sunset at 4:50 PM.

For December 1, expect cloudy skies with scattered flurries, a high of 20°F (-7°C), and a low of 11°F (-11°C). December 2 will bring low clouds, highs near 15°F (-9°C), and lows around 8°F (-13°C). By December 3, snow showers are likely, with totals reaching up to 7 cm; temperatures will rise to 21°F (-6°C) during the day and dip to 13°F (-10°C) overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated jackets and waterproof footwear are essential for traversing through fresh snow.

Weather Trivia: Red Lake and Ear Falls are part of the Sunset Country region, where winter activities like dog sledding and snowmobiling are hugely popular.

Nipigon

Nipigon is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 10°F (-12°C). The barometric pressure is 1020 hPa and rising, with calm winds. Sunrise is at 7:40 AM, and sunset at 4:40 PM.

December 1 will feature increasing clouds with some flurries, a high of 19°F (-7°C), and a low of 7°F (-14°C). December 2 will see mostly cloudy skies with highs around 13°F (-11°C) and lows near 5°F (-15°C). December 3 brings a mix of snow showers accumulating 3–6 cm, with highs at 18°F (-8°C) and lows of 10°F (-12°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing with thermal socks and a winter hat will keep you warm during the cold spells.

Weather Trivia: Nipigon is home to the Nipigon River, the world’s largest brook trout was caught here—a fact celebrated by anglers far and wide.

Terrace Bay

Currently, Terrace Bay is partly cloudy at 12°F (-11°C). The barometric pressure is 1018 hPa, with light westerly winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:35 AM, and sunset at 4:35 PM.

December 1 will bring overcast skies with light snow, a high of 20°F (-7°C), and a low of 10°F (-12°C). December 2 will continue with cloudy skies, highs near 16°F (-9°C), and lows around 8°F (-13°C). On December 3, expect light snow showers accumulating 4–8 cm, with highs reaching 22°F (-6°C) and lows of 13°F (-10°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Thick gloves and a scarf will complement your winter attire as snow and chilly winds set in.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay is part of Ontario’s stunning Lake Superior coastline, which turns into a snow-draped wonderland in winter, ideal for hiking and photography.

Armstrong

Currently, Armstrong is clear with a temperature of 9°F (-13°C). The barometric pressure is 1022 hPa and rising, with light northwesterly winds at 8 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:50 AM, and sunset at 4:45 PM.

December 1 will feature increasing clouds and a few flurries, a high of 17°F (-8°C), and a low of 7°F (-14°C). December 2 brings mostly cloudy conditions with highs near 12°F (-11°C) and lows around 5°F (-15°C). December 3 promises light snow showers, with daytime highs around 18°F (-8°C) and nighttime lows of 10°F (-12°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy coats and snow boots are essential for braving Armstrong’s wintery chill.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong serves as a gateway to the Wabakimi Provincial Park, known for its vast boreal wilderness, even more serene under a blanket of snow.