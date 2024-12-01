December 1 2024 – Canada Coast-to-Coast Weather Outlook

Thunder Bay – Weather – Canadians from coast to coast to coast are experiencing a diverse array of weather conditions. Here’s a comprehensive outlook for December 1 through December 3, 2024, highlighting current conditions, forecasts, wardrobe suggestions, and historical weather trivia for various regions.

Ontario continues to deal with lake effect snow from the Great Lakes.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

Currently, St. John’s is clear with a temperature of 32°F (0°C). The barometric pressure stands at 101.5 kPa and is steady, with northerly winds at 30 km/h. Humidity is at 86%. Sunrise is at 7:30 AM, and sunset at 4:15 PM.

Over the next few days, expect periods of rain and snow ending this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, clouds giving way to some sun. Highs around 42°F (5°C) and lows near 33°F (0°C). By December 3, occasional morning rain and drizzle followed by a mix of snow, sleet, and rain in the afternoon.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets and sturdy umbrellas are advisable to stay dry during the wet conditions.

Historical Trivia: St. John’s holds the record for the most foggy days of any major Canadian city, averaging about 124 foggy days per year.

Saint John, New Brunswick

Saint John is currently mostly clear with a temperature of 19°F (-7°C). The barometric pressure is 1020 kPa and rising, with calm winds. Humidity is at 86%. Sunrise occurs at 7:45 AM, and sunset at 4:30 PM.

The forecast indicates turning cloudy with a little snow at times this afternoon with little or no accumulation. Highs around 38°F (3°C) and lows near 22°F (-6°C). By December 3, sunshine mixing with some clouds.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing with a warm coat and gloves to stay comfortable in the chilly weather.

Historical Trivia: Saint John is Canada’s oldest incorporated city, established in 1785.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Currently, Halifax is partly cloudy with a temperature of 30°F (-1°C). The barometric pressure is 1018 kPa and steady, with northwesterly winds at 20 km/h. Humidity is at 80%. Sunrise is at 7:20 AM, and sunset at 4:45 PM.

Expect partly sunny conditions with highs around 41°F (5°C) and lows near 29°F (-1°C). By December 3, turning cloudy with highs around 35°F (1°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat and scarf are recommended to stay comfortable during the cool days.

Historical Trivia: Halifax has one of the world’s largest natural harbors, making it a significant port city.

Quebec

Québec City

Québec City is experiencing light snow with a temperature of 29°F (-2°C). The barometric pressure is 1016 kPa and steady, with northeasterly winds at 15 km/h. Humidity is at 90%. Sunrise is at 7:10 AM, and sunset at 4:00 PM.

The forecast shows sun and clouds with highs around 33°F (1°C) and lows near 18°F (-8°C). By December 3, expect low clouds with highs around 29°F (-2°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated jackets and warm accessories are essential to stay warm in the chilly conditions.

Historical Trivia: Québec City is one of North America’s oldest cities, founded in 1608.

Montreal

Currently, Montreal is cloudy with a temperature of 30°F (-1°C). The barometric pressure is 1014 kPa and steady, with easterly winds at 10 km/h. Humidity is at 85%. Sunrise is at 7:20 AM, and sunset at 4:15 PM.

Expect a little snow at times with little or no accumulation, with highs around 33°F (0°C) and lows near 25°F (-4°C). By December 3, a little snow at times with little or no accumulation.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing with a warm coat and waterproof boots to navigate the snowy conditions.

Historical Trivia: Montreal is the second-largest French-speaking city in the world after Paris.

Ontario

Toronto

Toronto is currently experiencing light snow with a temperature of 28°F (-2°C). The barometric pressure is 1012 kPa and steady, with westerly winds at 20 km/h. Humidity is at 80%. Sunrise is at 7:30 AM, and sunset at 4:40 PM.

The forecast indicates variable cloudiness with flurries; breezy, with highs around 37°F (3°C) and lows near 26°F (-4°C). By December 3, intervals of clouds and sun with a couple of flurries.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, hat, and gloves are recommended to stay comfortable in the cold and breezy conditions.

Historical Trivia: Toronto is Canada’s largest city and the fourth largest in North America.

Greater Sudbury

Currently, Greater Sudbury is mostly clear with a temperature of 14°F (-10°C). The barometric pressure is 1022 kPa and rising, with calm winds. Humidity is at 75%.

Sunrise is at 7:45 AM, and sunset at 4:30 PM.

The forecast suggests clear skies giving way to occasional clouds, with highs near 25°F (-4°C) and lows dropping to 10°F (-12°C). By December 3, snow flurries are expected, with daytime highs around 20°F (-7°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter coats, thermal layers, and insulated boots are essential for staying warm during the frigid nights.

Historical Trivia: Greater Sudbury is home to the famous Big Nickel, a 30-foot replica of a 1951 Canadian nickel, symbolizing the city’s rich mining history.

Sault Ste. Marie

Currently, Sault Ste. Marie is clear with a temperature of 18°F (-8°C). The barometric pressure is 1020 kPa and rising, with light westerly winds at 10 km/h. Humidity stands at 72%. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset at 4:45 PM.

The forecast predicts a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs near 30°F (-1°C) and overnight lows around 15°F (-9°C). By December 3, light snow showers are expected with little accumulation.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket, hat, and gloves are necessary to combat the chilly daytime conditions.

Historical Trivia: Sault Ste. Marie is one of the oldest settlements in North America, with origins tracing back over 2,000 years.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is currently under partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 10°F (-12°C). The barometric pressure is 1018 kPa and steady, with northwesterly winds at 15 km/h. Humidity is at 65%. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset at 4:25 PM.

Expect mainly sunny conditions with highs reaching 20°F (-7°C) and lows near 5°F (-15°C). By December 3, a slight warming trend brings highs around 25°F (-4°C), with light snow flurries developing later in the day.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Thermal layers and a heavy winter jacket are essential for the cold and crisp days.

Historical Trivia: Thunder Bay is known as the “City of the Sleeping Giant,” named after the famous rock formation seen from the harbor.

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Currently, Winnipeg is clear and frigid at 5°F (-15°C). The barometric pressure is 1016 kPa and steady, with light winds from the northwest at 10 km/h. Humidity is at 70%. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset at 4:30 PM.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 15°F (-9°C) and overnight lows near -5°F (-20°C). By December 3, light snow showers may develop in the late afternoon.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated outerwear and windproof accessories are recommended to brace the sub-zero chill.

Historical Trivia: Winnipeg holds the title of Canada’s coldest city, with winter temperatures often plunging below -40°F (-40°C) with windchill.

Churchill

Churchill is currently experiencing light snow with a temperature of -10°F (-23°C). The barometric pressure is 1014 kPa and steady, with brisk northwest winds at 20 km/h. Humidity is at 75%. Sunrise is at 8:55 AM, and sunset at 3:40 PM.

The forecast shows more snow flurries with daytime highs around -5°F (-21°C) and lows near -20°F (-29°C). By December 3, expect similar conditions with a wind chill making it feel much colder.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme cold-weather gear, including parkas and face protection, is essential in Churchill’s Arctic-like climate.

Historical Trivia: Known as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World,” Churchill is a prime destination for viewing these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

Saskatchewan

Regina

Currently, Regina is clear with a temperature of 12°F (-11°C). The barometric pressure is 1015 kPa and steady, with calm winds. Humidity is at 60%. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset at 4:35 PM.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 25°F (-4°C) and lows dropping to 5°F (-15°C). By December 3, increasing clouds may bring a chance of snow late in the day.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat and sturdy footwear are perfect for the dry and cold conditions.

Historical Trivia: Regina is home to Canada’s RCMP Training Academy, where all Mounties receive their iconic red serge uniforms.

Saskatoon

Saskatoon is currently experiencing calm and clear skies with a temperature of 10°F (-12°C). The barometric pressure is 1017 kPa and steady, with light winds from the southeast. Humidity is at 65%. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset at 4:25 PM.

The forecast calls for sunny skies with highs reaching 22°F (-6°C) and lows dipping to 0°F (-18°C). By December 3, snow flurries may arrive in the late evening.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Thermal outerwear and gloves are a must to handle the frosty mornings.

Historical Trivia: Saskatoon is known as the “City of Bridges,” with its seven river crossings over the South Saskatchewan River.

Alberta

Edmonton

Currently, Edmonton is under partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 15°F (-9°C). The barometric pressure is 1016 kPa and rising, with light winds from the west at 12 km/h. Humidity is at 70%. Sunrise is at 8:15 AM, and sunset at 4:15 PM.

The forecast indicates sunny skies with highs around 27°F (-3°C) and overnight lows dipping to 7°F (-14°C). By December 3, expect increasing clouds with the possibility of light snow in the evening.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter jacket, scarf, and gloves are essential to stay cozy in the brisk weather.

Historical Trivia: Edmonton is one of the sunniest cities in Canada, boasting an average of 325 sunny days per year!

Fort McMurray

Currently, Fort McMurray is clear with a temperature of 10°F (-12°C). The barometric pressure is 1014 kPa and steady, with calm winds. Humidity is at 65%. Sunrise is at 8:40 AM, and sunset at 4:10 PM.

Expect mostly sunny conditions with daytime highs near 23°F (-5°C) and overnight lows around 0°F (-18°C). By December 3, clouds will increase, with a chance of light snow in the late evening.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated boots and layered winter clothing are crucial for navigating the cold days ahead.

Historical Trivia: Fort McMurray is famous for its proximity to the Athabasca Oil Sands, one of the world’s largest reserves of crude oil.

Calgary

Calgary is currently experiencing sunny skies with a temperature of 20°F (-7°C). The barometric pressure is 1018 kPa and rising, with light westerly winds at 15 km/h. Humidity is at 60%. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset at 4:35 PM.

The forecast suggests clear skies with daytime highs around 32°F (0°C) and lows near 15°F (-9°C). By December 3, Chinook winds may push temperatures higher, with a high near 40°F (4°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: A lighter jacket might suffice during the day, but layers are recommended for cooler mornings and evenings.

Historical Trivia: Calgary’s famous Chinook winds can cause rapid temperature changes, with a record rise of 41°F (23°C) in just an hour!

British Columbia

Vancouver

Vancouver is currently overcast with light rain and a temperature of 41°F (5°C). The barometric pressure is 1010 kPa and falling, with southwesterly winds at 20 km/h. Humidity is high at 85%. Sunrise is at 7:45 AM, and sunset at 4:15 PM.

The forecast shows periods of rain, with highs near 46°F (8°C) and lows around 39°F (4°C). By December 3, expect breaks of sunshine amid showers.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets, umbrellas, and sturdy shoes are a must for navigating the rainy days.

Historical Trivia: Vancouver is one of Canada’s warmest cities in winter, with snow being a rare occurrence.

Victoria

Currently, Victoria is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 43°F (6°C). The barometric pressure is 1011 kPa and steady, with light southerly winds at 12 km/h. Humidity is at 80%. Sunrise is at 7:50 AM, and sunset at 4:20 PM.

Rain showers will dominate the forecast, with highs around 47°F (8°C) and lows near 40°F (4°C). By December 3, scattered showers may give way to partial sunshine.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm, waterproof coat and boots are ideal for staying comfortable in the wet conditions.

Historical Trivia: Victoria holds the record as Canada’s driest city in winter, despite frequent rainfall, thanks to its mild climate and rain shadow effect.

Prince George

Prince George is under partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 23°F (-5°C). The barometric pressure is 1020 kPa and steady, with light westerly winds at 8 km/h. Humidity is at 75%. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset at 4:00 PM.

The forecast calls for mixed sun and clouds with highs near 28°F (-2°C) and lows around 15°F (-9°C). By December 3, expect light snow in the evening hours.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Bundle up with warm outerwear, including gloves and hats, to stay cozy in the dry cold.

Historical Trivia: Prince George is often referred to as the “Northern Capital” of British Columbia due to its central location and economic significance.

Northern Territories

Yellowknife

Yellowknife is currently clear and cold at -18°F (-28°C). The barometric pressure is 1025 kPa and rising, with calm winds. Humidity is at 65%. Sunrise is at 10:00 AM, and sunset at 3:00 PM.

Expect frigid but clear days, with highs around -10°F (-23°C) and lows plunging to -30°F (-34°C). By December 3, light snow may develop in the late evening.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme cold-weather gear, including parkas, face masks, and thermal gloves, is necessary for Arctic-like conditions.

Historical Trivia: Yellowknife, situated near the Arctic Circle, experiences some of the longest and coldest winters in Canada.