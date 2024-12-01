Best Ways to Shovel Snow and Save Your Back: A Winter Survival Guide

Gear Up: The Right Tools for the Job

Thunder Bay – LIVING – While so far in Winter 2024-2025 Snow has not been a huge issue, with snow squalls and up to one metre of snow in parts of Northern Ontario, it is likely just a matter of time.

The first step to shoveling snow safely is having the right equipment.

Use a lightweight, ergonomic snow shovel with a curved handle to reduce strain on your back. A smaller blade can prevent overloading, making each scoop more manageable.

For icy conditions, consider investing in a shovel with a metal edge or use an ice chopper. Non-slip gloves and sturdy, waterproof boots will also help you maintain stability.

Warm-Up Before You Begin

Shoveling snow is a workout, so treat it like one. Spend 5–10 minutes warming up with light stretching or dynamic exercises like arm circles and leg swings to prepare your muscles. Pay special attention to your lower back, shoulders, and hamstrings.

Shovel Smart: Proper Techniques to Prevent Injuries

Using the right technique is key to protecting your back:

Push, Don’t Lift: Whenever possible, push the snow to the side rather than lifting it. This reduces the stress on your spine.

Lift Correctly: If you must lift, bend at the hips and knees, not your back. Keep the shovel close to your body and avoid twisting your torso.

Switch Sides: Alternate between your dominant and non-dominant hand to prevent overuse injuries.

Pace Yourself and Stay Safe

Snow shoveling can be physically demanding, especially after a heavy snowfall. Here are some tips to avoid overexertion:

Take breaks every 10–15 minutes, especially in extreme cold.

Stay hydrated, even in winter, to keep your muscles working efficiently.

Dress in layers to maintain your body temperature.

Alternative Methods to Traditional Shoveling

If manual shoveling isn’t an option or you want to save time, consider these alternatives:

Invest in a Snowblower: While costlier, a snowblower reduces physical strain significantly.

Use De-Icing Products: Spread salt or other de-icing materials before the snowfall to prevent buildup.

Hire Help: If you have chronic back pain or health concerns, hiring local snow removal services is a wise investment.

Final Thoughts

Shoveling snow is an inevitable part of winter, but with proper preparation and technique, you can tackle it safely without harming your back. Equip yourself with the right tools, use smart methods, and don’t hesitate to explore alternatives for heavy snowfalls.

By protecting your body and working efficiently, you’ll keep your driveway clear and your health intact all winter long.