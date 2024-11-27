Thunder Bay Police issue renewed appeal for information in Joseph Alexander Lawson investigation

Incident # TB22072056

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Two years after his last known sighting, the Thunder Bay Police Service is again appealing for information that could assist in locating missing person Joseph Alexander LAWSON, 67.

Commonly referred to as Alex or AJ, the last known confirmed sighting was on Nov. 27, 2022, in the 200 block of Madeline Street.

His family continues to seek answers about his disappearance. Investigators have exhausted all current leads and are again turning to the public for assistance.

Alex is described as an Indigenous man standing about 5’6” tall with a medium build. He has long and straight grey hair, brown eyes, and usually sports facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured North Face puffer jacket with a dark upper area, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The Thunder Bay Police Service has established a dedicated tipline, and offered a reward, for information that directly leads investigators to confirm his whereabouts. The tipline number is (807) 684-1055. Those providing tips who want to be eligible for the reward must include their name and a phone number when providing information to the dedicated tipline.

If you with wish to provide information anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.