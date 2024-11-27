Thunder Bay MPP Slams Ford Government Over Paramedic Shortage in Northwestern Ontario

Health Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage Amid Regional Emergency Staffing Crisis

QUEEN’S PARK – MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay–Superior North) has voiced sharp criticism against the Ford government for its perceived inaction in addressing the critical paramedic shortage affecting communities in Northwestern Ontario.

“Northern Ontario is grappling with a severe shortage of paramedics. While the City of Thunder Bay currently has a full complement, the surrounding region is short 21 paramedics,” stated Vaugeois during a heated exchange at Queen’s Park.

Paramedic Challenges: Low Pay, High Stress

Ontario loses 400 to 500 paramedics annually due to demanding work schedules, repeated exposure to trauma, and compensation that doesn’t reflect their responsibilities.

“Paramedics once carried six medications; now they are responsible for over 22 and will soon handle four restricted narcotics,” explained Vaugeois.

She highlighted that the Northern Ontario Municipal Association has recommended targeted funding for rural, remote, and northern paramedic services to help these regions offer competitive salaries, benefits, and upgraded equipment. However, these calls for action have been ignored, she said.

Health Minister’s Comments Draw Fire

Vaugeois expressed outrage at the Minister of Health’s recent remarks, which suggested the region should “celebrate” amid the staffing crisis.

“Celebrate what?” she questioned. “The fact that paramedics are overworked and underpaid? Or the glaring shortage of emergency services in our communities?”

A Call for Action

Vaugeois is demanding immediate action from the provincial government to address the crisis and implement measures to support paramedic retention and recruitment in Northwestern Ontario.