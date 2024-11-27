Snow Squall Warning for Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joesph Island Remains in Effect

SAULT STE MARIE – WEATHER DESK – A Snow Squall Warning remains in effect for the Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island area. A prolonged lake-effect snow squall event continues to impact the region today, with heavy snow and blowing snow creating hazardous travel conditions.

Hazards:

Snowfall Accumulations: 15 to 25 cm by tonight.

15 to 25 cm by tonight. Visibility: Significantly reduced at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

Snow squalls will persist through today and tonight.

Conditions may ease Thursday but are expected to redevelop Friday.

Discussion:

This lake-effect snow squall event, driven by cold winds over Lake Superior, is generating intense, localized snowfall. Multiple bands of snow squalls may cause rapid accumulation, significantly impacting travel. Road closures are possible, particularly in areas hit by successive snow squall bands.

Drivers should prepare for rapidly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, with localized whiteout conditions likely.

What to Expect:

Travel: Hazardous conditions, with the potential for slippery roads and reduced visibility. Non-essential travel is not recommended.

Hazardous conditions, with the potential for slippery roads and reduced visibility. Non-essential travel is not recommended. Closures: Local road closures may occur, and delays should be anticipated.

Local road closures may occur, and delays should be anticipated. Preparation: Ensure vehicles are equipped with winter tires, emergency supplies, and plenty of fuel.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

For those venturing outdoors, bundle up with warm, waterproof outerwear, gloves, hats, and snow boots. Layers are essential to stay warm and dry in these conditions.

Weather Trivia:

The Sault Ste. Marie region is no stranger to heavy lake-effect snow events. In December 1995, a record-breaking snow squall dumped 77 cm of snow in just 24 hours, paralyzing the city.