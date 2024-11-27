SCAM ALERT: Thunder Bay Police Investigating $25,000 Bill Payment Fraud

Victim Deceived by Fraudulent Scheme Promising Bill Payment Discounts

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Economic Crime Unit is investigating a scam that defrauded a local resident of over $25,000.

The victim was contacted by an individual posing as a representative of a company claiming to help people save money on their bills. The fraudulent scheme involved the promise that the company would pay the victim’s bills directly, with the victim then repaying the company at a discounted rate.

Initially, the victim believed their bills were paid and their accounts in good standing. However, it was later revealed that the bill payments were revoked or never made, leaving the victim out of pocket and defrauded by the scammer.

Police Issue Warning to Protect Vulnerable Individuals

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging residents to discuss potential scams with family and friends, particularly those who may be more susceptible to fraudulent schemes.

“If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” police advise.

Learn More About Scam Prevention

Residents are encouraged to educate themselves on fraud prevention by visiting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at:

https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.