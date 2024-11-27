November 27 2024 Northwestern Ontario Weather Forecast

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As November 2024 draws to a close, Northwestern Ontario is experiencing typical late-autumn weather patterns, characterized by cold temperatures, overcast skies, and intermittent snow showers. Residents in communities such as Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong should prepare for these conditions in the coming days.

Kenora

Currently, Kenora is partly cloudy with a temperature of -8°C. The barometric pressure stands at 1016 hPa and is rising, indicating stable weather conditions. Winds are from the southwest at 16 km/h, contributing to a wind chill of -14°C. Sunrise is at 7:26 AM, and sunset at 4:37 PM.

For November 27, expect low clouds with a high of -4°C and a low of -8°C. On November 28, cloudy skies with a couple of flurries are anticipated, with temperatures ranging from a high of -6°C to a low of -11°C. By November 30, the forecast predicts cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -4°C.

Dryden

Dryden is experiencing mostly cloudy skies at -8°C. The barometric pressure is 1016 hPa and rising, with southwest winds at 16 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -14°C. Sunrise occurs at 7:26 AM, and sunset at 4:37 PM.

On November 27, low clouds are expected, with a high of -5°C and a low of -9°C. November 28 brings cloudy skies with a couple of flurries, temperatures between -6°C and -10°C. By November 30, anticipate cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -4°C.

Fort Frances

Currently, Fort Frances is partly cloudy at -8°C, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa and rising. Winds are from the southwest at 16 km/h, creating a wind chill of -14°C. Sunrise is at 7:26 AM, and sunset at 4:37 PM.

For November 27, expect a little snow at times with little or no accumulation, a high of -4°C, and a low of -7°C. On November 28, a thick cloud cover with a couple of flurries is anticipated, with temperatures ranging from -5°C to -10°C. By November 30, the forecast predicts cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -4°C.

Atikokan

Atikokan is currently clear with a temperature of -8°C. The barometric pressure is 1016 hPa and rising, with southwest winds at 16 km/h, leading to a wind chill of -14°C. Sunrise occurs at 7:26 AM, and sunset at 4:37 PM.

On November 27, low clouds are expected, with a high of -4°C and a low of -8°C. November 28 brings cloudy skies with a few flurries, temperatures between -5°C and -9°C. By November 30, anticipate cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -4°C.

Sioux Lookout

Currently, Sioux Lookout is mostly cloudy at -6°C, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa and rising. Winds are from the southwest at 16 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -14°C. Sunrise is at 7:26 AM, and sunset at 4:37 PM.

For November 27, intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected, with a high of -5°C and a low of -9°C. On November 28, cloudy skies with a couple of flurries are anticipated, with temperatures ranging from -6°C to -8°C. By November 30, the forecast predicts cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -4°C.

Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake is experiencing mostly cloudy skies at -6°C. The barometric pressure is 1016 hPa and rising, with southwest winds at 16 km/h, creating a wind chill of -14°C. Sunrise occurs at 7:26 AM, and sunset at 4:37 PM.

On November 27, a couple of snow showers with sun and areas of low clouds are expected, with a high of -6°C and a low of -8°C. November 28 brings snow at times, accumulating 3–6 cm, with temperatures between -6°C and -7°C. By November 30, anticipate cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -4°C.

Red Lake

Currently, Red Lake is partly cloudy at -6°C, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa and rising. Winds are from the southwest at 16 km/h, leading to a wind chill of -14°C. Sunrise is at 7:26 AM, and sunset at 4:37 PM.

For November 27, low clouds are expected, with a high of -6°C and a low of -10°C. On November 28, considerable cloudiness with a couple of flurries is anticipated, with temperatures ranging from -6°C to -10°C. By November 30, the forecast predicts cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -4°C.

Ear Falls

Ear Falls is currently partly cloudy at -7°C, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa and rising. Winds are from the southwest at 16 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -14°C. Sunrise occurs at 7:26 AM, and sunset at 4:37 PM.

For November 27, expect overcast skies with isolated flurries, reaching a high of -5°C and a low of -9°C. On November 28, cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries are likely, with temperatures between -6°C and -10°C. By November 30, anticipate mostly cloudy skies and a high of -4°C with a low of -9°C.

Nipigon

Currently, Nipigon is experiencing cloudy skies with a temperature of -6°C. The barometric pressure stands at 1015 hPa and is rising. Winds are calm, contributing to a wind chill of -12°C. Sunrise is at 7:52 AM, and sunset at 4:20 PM.

For November 27, mostly cloudy skies with a high of -3°C and a low of -8°C are expected. On November 28, increasing clouds with snow showers by evening are forecasted, with a high of -5°C and a low of -9°C. By November 30, cloudy skies with intermittent flurries will dominate, with a high of -4°C and a low of -10°C.

Wardrobe recommendations include warm coats, insulated gloves, and scarves to protect against the chill.

Terrace Bay

Terrace Bay is currently overcast with light snow and a temperature of -5°C. Winds are from the northwest at 18 km/h, making it feel like -12°C. The barometric pressure is 1012 hPa and steady. Sunrise occurs at 7:55 AM, and sunset at 4:18 PM.

For November 27, expect a mix of sun and clouds with occasional flurries, a high of -3°C, and a low of -7°C. November 28 will bring periods of snow in the evening, with a high of -5°C and a low of -8°C. By November 30, conditions remain mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries, a high of -4°C, and a low of -9°C.

Armstrong

Currently, Armstrong is partly cloudy with a temperature of -9°C. The barometric pressure stands at 1016 hPa and rising. Winds are calm, and the wind chill makes it feel like -15°C. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset at 4:15 PM.

For November 27, expect cloudy skies with isolated snow showers, reaching a high of -6°C and a low of -10°C. On November 28, light snow with minor accumulations is forecasted, with temperatures between -7°C and -11°C. By November 30, overcast skies with a chance of flurries are expected, with a high of -5°C and a low of -12°C.

Wardrobe recommendations for Armstrong include heavy winter jackets and insulated boots, as temperatures are consistently cold.

Weather Highlights Across Northwestern Ontario:

While no significant weather warnings are in effect for the region, residents should prepare for consistent cold, occasional snow showers, and intermittent gusty winds. Roads may become slippery in communities such as Pickle Lake, Nipigon, and Terrace Bay due to light snow accumulations.

Weather Trivia:

Terrace Bay: Known for its proximity to Lake Superior, Terrace Bay often experiences sudden lake-effect snow squalls in late autumn.

Known for its proximity to Lake Superior, Terrace Bay often experiences sudden lake-effect snow squalls in late autumn. Sioux Lookout: Historically, November 30, 1951, saw record-breaking snowfalls, with over 30 cm accumulating in a single day.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Layering is crucial across all communities, with warm winter coats, thermal gloves, scarves, and waterproof boots necessary for comfort and safety during outdoor activities. Snow and icy patches may create hazards for drivers and pedestrians, so appropriate footwear and winter tires are advisable.