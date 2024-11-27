November 27 2024: Canada Weather Forecast from Coast to Coast to Coast

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As November 2024 draws to a close, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are experiencing a diverse array of weather conditions.

Canada’s northernmost regions, including Dawson City, Yellowknife, and Alert, are experiencing extremely cold temperatures, with wind chills below -30°C in many areas. Southern regions of the Arctic, like Churchill and Fort McMurray, are contending with snow and strong winds.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Coast cities like Vancouver and Victoria are seeing milder, rainy weather, while Eastern Canada experiences varying conditions, from snow flurries in Quebec City to rain showers in Halifax.

From the Atlantic provinces to the Pacific coast, and up to the Arctic regions, here is your comprehensive weather reports for November 27, 28, and 29, 2024, including current conditions, forecasts, wardrobe suggestions, and historical weather trivia for key communities across the nation.

Atlantic Provinces

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the southwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1012 hPa.

Forecast: November 27: Rather cloudy with a high of 5°C and a low of 0°C. November 28: Cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle in the morning, followed by spotty afternoon showers. High of 4°C and low of 0°C. November 29: Rainy and breezy in the afternoon with a high of 6°C and a low of 4°C.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:30 AM, Sunset at 4:15 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof jackets and umbrellas are advisable due to expected rain. Layering is recommended to adjust to fluctuating temperatures.

Waterproof jackets and umbrellas are advisable due to expected rain. Layering is recommended to adjust to fluctuating temperatures. Historical Trivia: St. John’s holds the record for the most foggy days in Canada, averaging about 124 days per year.

Saint John, New Brunswick

Current Conditions: Foggy with a temperature of 4°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is 1015 hPa.

Forecast: November 27: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers. High of 7°C and low of -2°C. November 28: Mostly cloudy with a high of 6°C and a low of 1°C. November 29: Breezy with periods of snow and rain. High of 4°C and low of -3°C.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:45 AM, Sunset at 4:30 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Prepare for wet conditions with waterproof footwear and outerwear. As temperatures drop, add thermal layers.

Prepare for wet conditions with waterproof footwear and outerwear. As temperatures drop, add thermal layers. Historical Trivia: Saint John is known for its “reversing falls,” a phenomenon where the Bay of Fundy’s tides force the Saint John River to flow backward.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 5°C. Winds are from the southwest at 20 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1010 hPa.

Forecast: November 27: A passing morning shower or two; otherwise, breezy with sunshine and some clouds. High of 9°C and low of 0°C. November 28: Increasing cloudiness with a high of 6°C and a low of 3°C. November 29: Rain at times in the morning; otherwise, windy with clouds breaking for some sun. High of 8°C and low of 1°C.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:30 AM, Sunset at 4:45 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Wind-resistant jackets are recommended due to breezy conditions. Keep an umbrella handy for potential showers.

Wind-resistant jackets are recommended due to breezy conditions. Keep an umbrella handy for potential showers. Historical Trivia: Halifax has one of the world’s largest natural harbors, playing a significant role in maritime history.

Quebec

Quebec City

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the northeast at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1018 hPa.

Forecast: November 27: A thick cloud cover with a couple of snow showers. High of 3°C and low of -1°C. November 28: Sun and areas of high clouds in the morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High of 4°C and low of -1°C. November 29: Cloudy with a high of 2°C and a low of -2°C.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:00 AM, Sunset at 4:00 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated coats and gloves are essential as temperatures hover around freezing. Non-slip footwear is advisable due to potential snow.

Insulated coats and gloves are essential as temperatures hover around freezing. Non-slip footwear is advisable due to potential snow. Historical Trivia: Quebec City is one of North America’s oldest cities, founded in 1608, and is renowned for its well-preserved colonial architecture.

Montreal