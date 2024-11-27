November 27 2024: Canada Weather Forecast from Coast to Coast to Coast

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As November 2024 draws to a close, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are experiencing a diverse array of weather conditions.
Canada’s northernmost regions, including Dawson City, Yellowknife, and Alert, are experiencing extremely cold temperatures, with wind chills below -30°C in many areas. Southern regions of the Arctic, like Churchill and Fort McMurray, are contending with snow and strong winds.
Meanwhile, the Pacific Coast cities like Vancouver and Victoria are seeing milder, rainy weather, while Eastern Canada experiences varying conditions, from snow flurries in Quebec City to rain showers in Halifax.
From the Atlantic provinces to the Pacific coast, and up to the Arctic regions, here is your comprehensive weather reports for November 27, 28, and 29, 2024, including current conditions, forecasts, wardrobe suggestions, and historical weather trivia for key communities across the nation.
Atlantic Provinces
St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
- Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the southwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1012 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Rather cloudy with a high of 5°C and a low of 0°C.
- November 28: Cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle in the morning, followed by spotty afternoon showers. High of 4°C and low of 0°C.
- November 29: Rainy and breezy in the afternoon with a high of 6°C and a low of 4°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:30 AM, Sunset at 4:15 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof jackets and umbrellas are advisable due to expected rain. Layering is recommended to adjust to fluctuating temperatures.
- Historical Trivia: St. John’s holds the record for the most foggy days in Canada, averaging about 124 days per year.
Saint John, New Brunswick
- Current Conditions: Foggy with a temperature of 4°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is 1015 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers. High of 7°C and low of -2°C.
- November 28: Mostly cloudy with a high of 6°C and a low of 1°C.
- November 29: Breezy with periods of snow and rain. High of 4°C and low of -3°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:45 AM, Sunset at 4:30 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Prepare for wet conditions with waterproof footwear and outerwear. As temperatures drop, add thermal layers.
- Historical Trivia: Saint John is known for its “reversing falls,” a phenomenon where the Bay of Fundy’s tides force the Saint John River to flow backward.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 5°C. Winds are from the southwest at 20 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1010 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: A passing morning shower or two; otherwise, breezy with sunshine and some clouds. High of 9°C and low of 0°C.
- November 28: Increasing cloudiness with a high of 6°C and a low of 3°C.
- November 29: Rain at times in the morning; otherwise, windy with clouds breaking for some sun. High of 8°C and low of 1°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:30 AM, Sunset at 4:45 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Wind-resistant jackets are recommended due to breezy conditions. Keep an umbrella handy for potential showers.
- Historical Trivia: Halifax has one of the world’s largest natural harbors, playing a significant role in maritime history.
Quebec
Quebec City
- Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the northeast at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1018 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: A thick cloud cover with a couple of snow showers. High of 3°C and low of -1°C.
- November 28: Sun and areas of high clouds in the morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High of 4°C and low of -1°C.
- November 29: Cloudy with a high of 2°C and a low of -2°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:00 AM, Sunset at 4:00 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated coats and gloves are essential as temperatures hover around freezing. Non-slip footwear is advisable due to potential snow.
- Historical Trivia: Quebec City is one of North America’s oldest cities, founded in 1608, and is renowned for its well-preserved colonial architecture.
Montreal
- Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the northeast at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1016 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Cloudy most of the time with a couple of flurries; breezy. High of 5°C and low of 1°C.
- November 28: Cloudy with a high of 4°C and a low of 0°C.
- November 29: Cloudy with a high of 2°C and a low of 0°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:15 AM, Sunset at 4:15 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with a warm outer layer is recommended. Be prepared for light snow with appropriate footwear.
- Historical Trivia: Montreal is the second-largest French-speaking city in the world after Paris.Toronto
- Forecast:
- November 27: Mainly cloudy with a chance of scattered flurries in the morning. High of 3°C and low of -1°C.
- November 28: Cloudy skies with isolated rain showers turning into flurries late in the evening. High of 2°C and low of -2°C.
- November 29: Overcast with scattered snow showers. High of 1°C and low of -3°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:25 AM, Sunset at 4:45 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Wear a warm coat, scarf, and gloves to handle the chilly wind. Waterproof footwear is recommended in case of wet snow.
- Historical Trivia: Toronto experienced its heaviest November snowfall on November 26, 1950, when the city recorded 29 cm of snow in one day.
Greater Sudbury
- Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy and -5°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is 1018 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries in the afternoon. High of -3°C and low of -8°C.
- November 28: Snow showers likely throughout the day. High of -4°C and low of -7°C.
- November 29: Overcast with light snow expected. High of -3°C and low of -9°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:40 AM, Sunset at 4:35 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Bundle up in a thick winter coat with insulated boots to stay warm during snow showers.
- Historical Trivia: Greater Sudbury is often one of the first major Ontario cities to experience sub-zero temperatures consistently in November.
Sault Ste. Marie
- Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow flurries and a temperature of -3°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1016 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Cloudy with snow showers, accumulating 1–3 cm. High of -2°C and low of -6°C.
- November 28: Snow flurries tapering off by the afternoon. High of -3°C and low of -7°C.
- November 29: Overcast with intermittent snow showers. High of -2°C and low of -8°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:50 AM, Sunset at 4:45 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: A windproof jacket and gloves are crucial to combat cold winds, along with warm boots for the snow.
- Historical Trivia: Sault Ste. Marie is known for its heavy lake-effect snow, which can bring sudden and intense flurries in late November.
Thunder Bay
- Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -8°C. Winds are from the southwest at 16 km/h, with a wind chill of -14°C. Barometric pressure is 1016 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: A mix of sun and cloud with northwest winds at 20 km/h. High of -3°C, low of -8°C.
- November 28: Increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance of late afternoon flurries. High of -4°C and low of -7°C.
- November 29: Cloudy with flurries expected throughout the day. High of -3°C and low of -9°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:00 AM, Sunset at 4:30 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter gear, including a thick jacket, gloves, and a hat, is essential for managing the biting wind chill.
- Historical Trivia: Thunder Bay’s coldest November day on record was November 29, 1976, with a low of -34.8°C.
Manitoba
Winnipeg
- Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -10°C, with northwest winds at 18 km/h making it feel like -18°C. Barometric pressure is 1020 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Clear skies with breezy conditions. High of -5°C and low of -14°C.
- November 28: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds late in the day. High of -6°C and low of -12°C.
- November 29: Overcast with light snow. High of -8°C and low of -15°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:05 AM, Sunset at 4:40 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with windproof outerwear is vital to combat wind chills below -15°C.
- Historical Trivia: Winnipeg is often called “Winterpeg” due to its long and frigid winters, with temperatures regularly dipping below -30°C in January.
Churchill
- Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow, -18°C. Winds are from the northwest at 25 km/h, creating a wind chill of -28°C. Barometric pressure is 1022 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Snow showers likely, with 3–5 cm of accumulation. High of -15°C and low of -22°C.
- November 28: Light snow, with strong northwest winds. High of -17°C and low of -25°C.
- November 29: Bitterly cold with overcast skies. High of -20°C and low of -27°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 9:00 AM, Sunset at 3:55 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme cold-weather gear, including insulated boots, a parka, and a balaclava, is mandatory for protection against severe wind chills.
- Historical Trivia: Churchill is one of the best places in the world to see polar bears, often spotted during November near Hudson Bay.Saskatchewan
Regina
- Current Conditions: Overcast with a temperature of -12°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h create a wind chill of -19°C. Barometric pressure is 1018 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Partly cloudy with occasional flurries. High of -8°C and low of -15°C.
- November 28: Mainly sunny with light winds. High of -10°C and low of -18°C.
- November 29: Overcast with isolated snow showers. High of -9°C and low of -16°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:10 AM, Sunset at 4:45 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Thick winter layers, including gloves and scarves, are necessary to protect against cold wind chills.
- Historical Trivia: Regina is known for its vast prairie winds, which can make already cold winter days feel even chillier.
Saskatoon
- Current Conditions: Cloudy skies with a temperature of -14°C. Northwest winds at 20 km/h bring a wind chill of -23°C. Barometric pressure is 1020 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Snow flurries likely in the afternoon. High of -10°C and low of -18°C.
- November 28: Partly sunny with a high of -11°C and low of -20°C.
- November 29: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. High of -9°C and low of -19°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:15 AM, Sunset at 4:40 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: A heavy parka, hat, and wind-resistant gloves are critical for staying comfortable outdoors.
- Historical Trivia: Saskatoon sees some of the clearest winter skies in Canada, often providing breathtaking views of the northern lights.
Alberta
Edmonton
- Current Conditions: Partly cloudy with a temperature of -10°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -17°C. Barometric pressure is 1019 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Clear skies with light winds. High of -7°C and low of -14°C.
- November 28: Increasing clouds with light snow in the evening. High of -9°C and low of -16°C.
- November 29: Overcast with intermittent flurries. High of -10°C and low of -18°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:20 AM, Sunset at 4:30 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress warmly in layers, with insulated boots and gloves to handle sub-zero temperatures.
- Historical Trivia: Edmonton has a reputation for “prairie cold snaps,” when temperatures plummet rapidly due to Arctic air masses.
Fort McMurray
- Current Conditions: Overcast and -14°C. Northwest winds at 25 km/h create a wind chill of -23°C. Barometric pressure is 1022 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Light snow expected throughout the day, with up to 2 cm accumulation. High of -12°C and low of -20°C.
- November 28: Mainly cloudy with a high of -13°C and low of -22°C.
- November 29: Bitterly cold with scattered flurries. High of -15°C and low of -24°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:45 AM, Sunset at 4:00 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme winter gear, including a down jacket and face protection, is essential to endure severe wind chills.
- Historical Trivia: Fort McMurray is a hub for northern lights viewing in November, as skies often remain clear and dark.
Calgary
- Current Conditions: Sunny and -5°C. Light winds from the southwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1016 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Sunny and mild for November, with a high of -2°C and a low of -8°C.
- November 28: Increasing clouds with light snow in the evening. High of -3°C and low of -10°C.
- November 29: Cloudy with snow showers throughout the day. High of -4°C and low of -11°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:15 AM, Sunset at 4:45 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Moderate winter wear is sufficient, but keep gloves and a scarf handy as temperatures drop at night.
- Historical Trivia: Calgary is famous for Chinooks, warm winds that can cause rapid temperature increases, even during winter.
British Columbia
Kamloops
- Current Conditions: Cloudy and 1°C. Winds are calm, with barometric pressure at 1014 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Mainly cloudy with sunny breaks. High of 3°C and low of -1°C.
- November 28: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. High of 4°C and low of 0°C.
- November 29: Rain turning to snow in the evening. High of 2°C and low of -2°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:35 AM, Sunset at 4:05 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with a waterproof jacket for rain is ideal for Kamloops’ varied weather.
- Historical Trivia: Kamloops is one of British Columbia’s sunniest cities, even in late November.
Prince George
- Current Conditions: Overcast and 0°C. Winds from the west at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Snow likely, with 3–5 cm expected. High of -1°C and low of -4°C.
- November 28: Light snow continuing. High of 0°C and low of -5°C.
- November 29: Cloudy with snow flurries tapering off by afternoon. High of -2°C and low of -6°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:00 AM, Sunset at 4:00 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear and snow boots are essential for staying dry and warm.
- Historical Trivia: Prince George frequently sees its first heavy snowfalls by late November, setting the stage for a long winter.
Vancouver
- Current Conditions: Rainy and 6°C. Winds from the southeast at 20 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1010 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Rain throughout the day. High of 8°C and low of 5°C.
- November 28: Showers easing off in the afternoon. High of 7°C and low of 4°C.
- November 29: Light rain transitioning to cloudy skies by evening. High of 6°C and low of 3°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:45 AM, Sunset at 4:20 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof outerwear, rain boots, and an umbrella are necessary for Vancouver’s rainy conditions.
- Historical Trivia: Vancouver’s mild climate rarely brings snow in November, though the surrounding mountains often receive significant snowfall.Victoria
- Current Conditions: Overcast with occasional rain, temperature at 7°C. Winds from the southeast at 15 km/h, barometric pressure at 1009 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Rain in the morning, followed by occasional showers. High of 9°C and low of 6°C.
- November 28: Periods of rain easing by afternoon. High of 8°C and low of 5°C.
- November 29: Overcast with light rain in the morning. High of 7°C and low of 4°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:40 AM, Sunset at 4:20 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof layers and rain boots are essential. Keep an umbrella handy for periods of rain.
- Historical Trivia: Victoria often sees its mildest November temperatures among Canadian cities, thanks to its coastal Pacific climate.
Yukon
Dawson City
- Current Conditions: Clear and cold, with a temperature of -18°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is at 1025 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Clear skies with frigid conditions. High of -15°C and low of -23°C.
- November 28: Partly sunny, with temperatures barely warming. High of -16°C and low of -25°C.
- November 29: Increasing clouds with flurries late in the day. High of -14°C and low of -22°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 10:10 AM, Sunset at 3:40 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Wear heavy-duty winter gear, including insulated boots and windproof clothing. Face protection is necessary for the biting cold.
- Historical Trivia: Dawson City’s winters are notoriously cold, with its lowest recorded temperature of -55°C occurring in February 1947.
Northwest Territories
Yellowknife
- Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with flurries and a temperature of -22°C. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h create a wind chill of -33°C. Barometric pressure is 1022 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Light snow tapering off with clearing skies by evening. High of -20°C and low of -27°C.
- November 28: Mainly sunny but very cold. High of -21°C and low of -29°C.
- November 29: Overcast with snow developing in the evening. High of -19°C and low of -26°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 9:30 AM, Sunset at 3:15 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme cold-weather gear, including insulated mittens and thermal underlayers, is critical. Face protection is vital to avoid frostbite.
- Historical Trivia: Yellowknife is one of the best places in Canada to see the northern lights during the long, clear nights of November.
Nunavut
Alert
- Current Conditions: Overcast and frigid, with a temperature of -29°C. Winds from the northeast at 25 km/h result in a wind chill of -42°C. Barometric pressure is 1028 hPa.
- Forecast:
- November 27: Overcast with blowing snow reducing visibility. High of -27°C and low of -33°C.
- November 28: Clearing skies but remaining extremely cold. High of -28°C and low of -34°C.
- November 29: Overcast with light snow showers. High of -30°C and low of -36°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: The sun will not rise; Alert is now in polar night, with complete darkness 24/7 until February.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Full Arctic cold-weather gear is essential, including insulated boots, face masks, and balaclavas to combat the extreme wind chills.
- Historical Trivia: Alert, located at the northern tip of Ellesmere Island, is the northernmost inhabited settlement in the world, with temperatures frequently dropping below -40°C during November.
