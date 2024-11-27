Dryden OPP Seek Public’s Help in Recovering Missing OPP Wallet and Badge

Incident in Dryden Prompts Caution Regarding Unlawful Badge Use

(DRYDEN, ON) – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance from the public to locate a wallet containing personal identification and a police badge.

On November 24, 2024, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Dryden OPP officer responding to a call for service in the City of Dryden lost their wallet, which included the badge.

Public Alert on Badge Misuse

The OPP is urging residents to be vigilant and report any individual attempting to use a police badge while not in uniform. If such activity is observed, please contact the Dryden OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitting information online at www.tipshelp.com.