Clinton Orr & Jodi Rutta Scholarship Honors Community Service in Rural Manitoba

For Clinton Orr, a Senior Wealth Manager with Canaccord Genuity Corp in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the experience of giving back through charitable giving was life-changing.

“My wife Jodi and I adopted a rescue, Bubba, many years ago, and we became familiar with the struggles that most animal shelters face with funding the medical care that many of their animals require,” says Orr.

In response to these struggles – and in memory of Bubba, who passed in 2020 – the couple established the Pet Life Animal Fund to assist with the medical care expenses for Manitoba shelters. The satisfaction they felt from providing real assistance to animals, making it possible for them to be adopted as pets and enrich families across the province, made them want to share that feeling with others in the community.

Orr and Ruta are longtime residents of Beausejour, a town of roughly 3,500 people in the Rural Municipality of Brokenhead, located northeast of Winnipeg. They decided to establish a scholarship that will reward local youth who demonstrate a commitment to serving others.

In most situations, scholarships are awarded to students with stellar grades or exceptional athletic talent. But this new initiative shifts the focus to community service, recognizing and rewarding high school seniors for their dedication to giving back.

“We wanted to encourage students to get involved in their community,” Orr explained. “Not only does volunteering help strengthen the community, but it also helps the volunteers themselves. They develop social and community-building skills, gain new perspectives, and build empathy by stepping out of their comfort zones.”

The couple partnered with the Brokenhead River Community Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports local charitable projects. The Clinton Orr & Jodi Ruta Community Builder Scholarship Fund was created by a donation of $200,000 by the couple.

This fund will provide two annual scholarships of $4,000 each to graduating students from École Edward Schreyer School in Beausejour. The scholarships will be awarded to two Grade 12 students who demonstrate exceptional dedication to community service. A unique point system will evaluate applicants based on the number of hours they volunteer and the impact of their efforts.

“Volunteer hours will be tracked not just in Beausejour, but also in other communities like Winnipeg,” Orr said. “But it’s not just about the quantity of hours. Starting a new initiative, for example, will earn more points than participating in an existing one. The idea is to reward creativity and leadership as well as effort.”

This award is accessible to any Grade 12 student with passing grades, making it an inclusive opportunity. “You don’t need straight A’s to win this,” Orr emphasized. “The key is being willing to put in the work and make a difference.”

Orr and Ruta are working to spread the word about the scholarship, hoping to incentive students to participate and qualify.

The Clinton Orr & Jodi Ruta Community Builder Scholarship Fund is intended to be more than just financial aid—it’s a call to action for young people in Manitoba to embrace community service and build up a spirit of generosity. Through this scholarship, Orr and Ruta hope to inspire future generations to prioritize giving back, creating positive change in their community.