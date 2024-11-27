27 November 2024: Weather Outlook for Northern Ontario Indigenous Communities

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – As November draws to a close, Northern Ontario’s First Nation communities are experiencing typical early winter conditions. Below is a detailed weather forecast for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat for November 27, 28, and 29, 2024.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):

Current Conditions: Cloudy with light snow, temperature at -2°C, barometric pressure at 1015 hPa, winds from the northeast at 15 km/h, humidity at 80%.

Forecast:

November 27: Snow, accumulating an additional 2–4 cm. High: -2°C, Low: -5°C.

Snow, accumulating an additional 2–4 cm. High: -2°C, Low: -5°C. November 28: Snow at times, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm. High: -2°C, Low: -5°C.

Snow at times, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm. High: -2°C, Low: -5°C. November 29: Snow, accumulating 5–10 cm; storm total snowfall 6–12 cm. High: -2°C, Low: -4°C.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:10 AM, Sunset at 4:20 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with a warm coat, scarf, and gloves to combat the wind chill. Waterproof footwear is advisable due to expected snow.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often experiences its first significant snowfall in late November, marking the true onset of winter.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -2°C, barometric pressure at 1018 hPa, winds from the northeast at 20 km/h, humidity at 85%.

Forecast:

November 27: Breezy with wet snow, accumulating an additional 5–10 cm. High: 0°C, Low: 0°C.

Breezy with wet snow, accumulating an additional 5–10 cm. High: 0°C, Low: 0°C. November 28: Periods of wet snow, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm; breezy in the morning. High: 1°C, Low: -1°C.

Periods of wet snow, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm; breezy in the morning. High: 1°C, Low: -1°C. November 29: Periods of wet snow, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm. High: 1°C, Low: -2°C.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:20 AM, Sunset at 4:00 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty winter gear, including windproof face protection, is essential for the strong gusts and cold temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn is Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiencing early and prolonged winter conditions.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong First Nation):

Current Conditions: Light snow, -5°C, barometric pressure at 1016 hPa, winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, humidity at 80%.

Forecast:

November 27: Low clouds and a couple of snow showers. High: -3°C, Low: -6°C.

Low clouds and a couple of snow showers. High: -3°C, Low: -6°C. November 28: Snow at times, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm. High: -4°C, Low: -6°C.

Snow at times, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm. High: -4°C, Low: -6°C. November 29: Snow, accumulating an additional 5–10 cm. High: -3°C, Low: -5°C.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:15 AM, Sunset at 4:25 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear, including a heavy coat, gloves, and thermal boots, is recommended for the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope often sees November as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.

Sachigo Lake:

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -8°C, barometric pressure at 1014 hPa, winds from the northwest at 12 km/h, humidity at 75%.

Forecast:

November 27: Low clouds. High: -6°C, Low: -8°C.

Low clouds. High: -6°C, Low: -8°C. November 28: Snow at times, accumulating a cm or two. High: -6°C, Low: -8°C.

Snow at times, accumulating a cm or two. High: -6°C, Low: -8°C. November 29: A thick cloud cover with a little snow. High: -6°C, Low: -8°C.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM, Sunset at 4:15 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear, including a heavy coat, gloves, and thermal boots, is recommended for the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: Early November often marks the beginning of winter conditions in Sachigo Lake, with snow remaining until the spring thaw.

KI (Big Trout Lake):

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -6°C, barometric pressure at 1013 hPa, winds from the northwest at 15 km/h, humidity at 80%.

Forecast:

November 27: Sun and areas of low clouds. High: -5°C, Low: -7°C.

Sun and areas of low clouds. High: -5°C, Low: -7°C. November 28: Snow at times, accumulating 5–10 cm. High: -4°C, Low: -5°C.

Snow at times, accumulating 5–10 cm. High: -4°C, Low: -5°C. November 29: Cloudy with a bit of snow. High: -3°C, Low: -4°C.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM, Sunset at 4:10 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with waterproof outerwear is advisable to stay comfortable during snow and fluctuating temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake often experiences its first substantial snow cover in November, with ice beginning to form along the lake.

Sandy Lake:

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -10°C, barometric pressure at 1012 hPa, winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, humidity at 70%.

Forecast: