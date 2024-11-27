27 November 2024: Weather Outlook for Northern Ontario Indigenous Communities

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – As November draws to a close, Northern Ontario’s First Nation communities are experiencing typical early winter conditions. Below is a detailed weather forecast for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat for November 27, 28, and 29, 2024.
Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):
Current Conditions: Cloudy with light snow, temperature at -2°C, barometric pressure at 1015 hPa, winds from the northeast at 15 km/h, humidity at 80%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Snow, accumulating an additional 2–4 cm. High: -2°C, Low: -5°C.
- November 28: Snow at times, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm. High: -2°C, Low: -5°C.
- November 29: Snow, accumulating 5–10 cm; storm total snowfall 6–12 cm. High: -2°C, Low: -4°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:10 AM, Sunset at 4:20 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with a warm coat, scarf, and gloves to combat the wind chill. Waterproof footwear is advisable due to expected snow.
Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often experiences its first significant snowfall in late November, marking the true onset of winter.
Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):
Current Conditions: Cloudy, -2°C, barometric pressure at 1018 hPa, winds from the northeast at 20 km/h, humidity at 85%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Breezy with wet snow, accumulating an additional 5–10 cm. High: 0°C, Low: 0°C.
- November 28: Periods of wet snow, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm; breezy in the morning. High: 1°C, Low: -1°C.
- November 29: Periods of wet snow, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm. High: 1°C, Low: -2°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:20 AM, Sunset at 4:00 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty winter gear, including windproof face protection, is essential for the strong gusts and cold temperatures.
Weather Trivia: Fort Severn is Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiencing early and prolonged winter conditions.
Fort Hope (Eabametoong First Nation):
Current Conditions: Light snow, -5°C, barometric pressure at 1016 hPa, winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, humidity at 80%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Low clouds and a couple of snow showers. High: -3°C, Low: -6°C.
- November 28: Snow at times, accumulating an additional 3–6 cm. High: -4°C, Low: -6°C.
- November 29: Snow, accumulating an additional 5–10 cm. High: -3°C, Low: -5°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:15 AM, Sunset at 4:25 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear, including a heavy coat, gloves, and thermal boots, is recommended for the cold and snow.
Weather Trivia: Fort Hope often sees November as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.
Sachigo Lake:
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -8°C, barometric pressure at 1014 hPa, winds from the northwest at 12 km/h, humidity at 75%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Low clouds. High: -6°C, Low: -8°C.
- November 28: Snow at times, accumulating a cm or two. High: -6°C, Low: -8°C.
- November 29: A thick cloud cover with a little snow. High: -6°C, Low: -8°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM, Sunset at 4:15 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear, including a heavy coat, gloves, and thermal boots, is recommended for the cold and snow.
Weather Trivia: Early November often marks the beginning of winter conditions in Sachigo Lake, with snow remaining until the spring thaw.
KI (Big Trout Lake):
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -6°C, barometric pressure at 1013 hPa, winds from the northwest at 15 km/h, humidity at 80%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Sun and areas of low clouds. High: -5°C, Low: -7°C.
- November 28: Snow at times, accumulating 5–10 cm. High: -4°C, Low: -5°C.
- November 29: Cloudy with a bit of snow. High: -3°C, Low: -4°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM, Sunset at 4:10 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with waterproof outerwear is advisable to stay comfortable during snow and fluctuating temperatures.
Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake often experiences its first substantial snow cover in November, with ice beginning to form along the lake.
Sandy Lake:
Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -10°C, barometric pressure at 1012 hPa, winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, humidity at 70%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Some sun, then turning cloudy. High: -5°C, Low: -7°C.
- November 28: A little snow at times, accumulating up to an additional 1–2 cm. High: -5°C, Low: -8°C.
- November 29: Overcast with occasional snow flurries. High: -4°C, Low: -7°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM, Sunset at 4:25 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Warm, layered clothing with thermal undergarments is essential. Insulated, waterproof boots are a must for trudging through snowy and icy conditions.
Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake is known for its relatively frequent snowfalls during late November, setting the stage for a long, snowy winter season.
Pikangikum:
Current Conditions: Clear skies, -12°C, barometric pressure at 1015 hPa, light winds from the northwest at 8 km/h, humidity at 65%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Mostly clear skies with increasing clouds by late afternoon. High: -6°C, Low: -12°C.
- November 28: Cloudy with snow showers developing late. High: -5°C, Low: -9°C.
- November 29: Cloudy with occasional light snow. High: -4°C, Low: -8°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:20 AM, Sunset at 4:30 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal jackets and windproof outer layers are critical for staying warm in sub-zero temperatures. Gloves and scarves will also help protect against the wind chill.
Weather Trivia: Pikangikum often sees its lake surfaces freeze solid by late November, marking the start of winter travel routes over the ice.
Cat Lake:
Current Conditions: Overcast, -10°C, barometric pressure at 1013 hPa, winds from the west at 12 km/h, humidity at 70%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Mostly cloudy with occasional snow flurries. High: -6°C, Low: -9°C.
- November 28: Cloudy skies with a chance of snow later in the day. High: -5°C, Low: -10°C.
- November 29: Persistent cloud cover with light snow at times. High: -4°C, Low: -8°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM, Sunset at 4:35 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm parka and insulated gloves will ensure comfort throughout the day. A wind-resistant scarf or neck gaiter is also advisable.
Weather Trivia: By November’s end, Cat Lake typically has a snowpack that remains until early April.
Kasabonika Lake:
Current Conditions: Snow showers, -8°C, barometric pressure at 1014 hPa, winds from the northwest at 14 km/h, humidity at 80%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Cloudy with intermittent snow flurries. High: -5°C, Low: -7°C.
- November 28: Light snow showers increasing late in the day. High: -4°C, Low: -6°C.
- November 29: Snow flurries likely, with minor accumulation. High: -4°C, Low: -8°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:35 AM, Sunset at 4:20 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof winter boots and an insulated coat are essential for staying dry and warm during periods of snow.
Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake often experiences rapid shifts in snowfall intensity due to lake-effect snow patterns common to the region.
Neskantaga (Lansdowne House):
Current Conditions: Overcast with snow, -9°C, barometric pressure at 1012 hPa, winds from the north at 12 km/h, humidity at 85%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Light snow with brief clear breaks. High: -6°C, Low: -9°C.
- November 28: Cloudy with moderate snow showers accumulating 3–6 cm. High: -5°C, Low: -8°C.
- November 29: Overcast with continued flurries. High: -5°C, Low: -9°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM, Sunset at 4:25 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered winter attire, with snow-resistant outer layers, will help protect against the chill and accumulating snow.
Weather Trivia: November is a transitional month for Lansdowne House, as temperatures consistently dip below freezing, leading to rapid snow accumulation.
Summer Beaver:
Current Conditions: Clear skies, -13°C, barometric pressure at 1018 hPa, calm winds, humidity at 60%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Sunny early, with clouds increasing late. High: -7°C, Low: -12°C.
- November 28: Overcast with snow showers. High: -6°C, Low: -10°C.
- November 29: Light snow and breezy. High: -5°C, Low: -11°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:40 AM, Sunset at 4:10 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated jackets, thermal undergarments, and warm hats will keep you comfortable in these cold conditions.
Weather Trivia: Snowfall in Summer Beaver typically doubles during November compared to October, signaling the start of the winter season.
Peawanuck:
Current Conditions: Cloudy, -11°C, barometric pressure at 1019 hPa, winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, humidity at 70%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. High: -8°C, Low: -13°C.
- November 28: Intermittent light snow throughout the day. High: -7°C, Low: -12°C.
- November 29: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: -6°C, Low: -10°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM, Sunset at 4:00 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: A heavy coat with layered clothing and thick gloves is essential for staying comfortable in the chill.
Weather Trivia: Peawanuck experiences some of Ontario’s earliest ice formation, with nearby rivers freezing solid by mid-November.
Attawapiskat:
Current Conditions: Snow showers, -8°C, barometric pressure at 1017 hPa, winds from the northwest at 15 km/h, humidity at 85%.
Forecast:
- November 27: Overcast with light snow. High: -6°C, Low: -10°C.
- November 28: Snow flurries likely, with minor accumulations. High: -5°C, Low: -9°C.
- November 29: Snow showers tapering off by evening. High: -5°C, Low: -9°C.
Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM, Sunset at 4:15 PM.
Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing and insulated, waterproof boots are essential to stay warm and dry.
Weather Trivia: November snowfalls in Attawapiskat often lay the groundwork for long-lasting snowpacks that persist well into spring.