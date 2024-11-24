No Injuries Reported in Dryden Mill Fire, Swift Action by Fire Crews

DRYDEN, ON – A quick response from Dryden firefighters prevented a fire at Dryden Fibre Canada from escalating on Friday night.

The fire, which started in a piece of machinery at the mill, was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Seventeen firefighters from the Dryden Fire Service responded promptly, working alongside the mill’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) to extinguish the blaze quickly and effectively.

By 9:35 p.m., after ensuring the facility was secure and conducting thorough checks, crews were able to return to the station.

“I would like to personally thank the members of the Dryden Fire Service as well as the Dryden Fibre ERT team for their outstanding efforts,” stated Fire Chief Chris Wood. “Their professionalism and teamwork ensured a swift and effective response to this incident.”

No injuries were reported, and the mill is expected to resume regular operations following a review of the impacted machinery.