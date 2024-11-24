Chief Constant Honoured At Women In Mining Gala Event

by Xavier Kataquapit

Chief Jennifer Constant, Mattagami First Nation was celebrated as one of the guests of honour at the inaugural Women In Mining Sudbury awards gala which was held on November 21. She was recognized as an Indigenous Trailblazer during the event in honour of her years of service and advocating for her First Nation as related to the mining industry.

“I am very honoured to receive this recognition. As an Indigenous woman I’ve worked for many years for my community and for my people. As Indigenous people, we have a strong connection to the land and we always need to be at the table in negotiations to share our input, to speak our truth and participate in serving our traditional role of protectors of the land,” commented Chief Constant.

She explained that as Indigenous people one of the most important roles of First Nations is in their ability and responsibility to represent environmental and ecological protections and preservation and to honour the culture and traditions of her people.

“I grew up in a First Nation surrounded by all kinds of resource developments and mining exploration and initiatives with a history of operating on our lands with little or no inclusion of any representation from Indigenous people. This award by the Women In Mining Sudbury is a recognition of all of the work of past Chiefs and Councils as well as Elders from Mattagami First Nation who fought to make sure our voices were heard,” explained Chief Constant.

She comes from a long line of leaders who have always represented their people and the land to secure real benefits for Mattagami FN members while protecting the land. Her great grandfather Chief Andrew Luke was the signatory to Treaty #9 between Mattagami FN and the government of Canada in 1906. Chief Luke was the first recognized Chief of Mattagami FN.

“After my great grandfather Chief Andrew Luke signed that treaty, he realized later that what was promised on signing the treaty and what actually happened as time moved on was not fulfilled. As a result of his displeasure, he protested by refusing to take treat annuity payments for himself as he felt that he had failed his community,” said Chief Constant.

Her family has advocated and fought for the rights of the community for generations. Her mother Joyce Luke, served as Chief, as did her uncle Gerald Luke and grandfather Alec Luke.

“Thank you to Women in Mining Sudbury for this wonderful award. I truly am honoured and humbled for the recognition of my many years of working with mining companies and industry while representing First Nations objectives, initiatives and overall advocacy for sustainable and socially responsible mining in our territory.

Thank you to Robin Roy for the nomination, to Jason Batise of Wabun Tribal Council and on behalf of the Wabun Chiefs, Krista Maydew of IAMGold, and Devin Naveau of Mattagami AKI for the support letters to my nomination,” commented Chief Constant.

Mattagami FN is part of the Wabun Tribal Council along with the First Nations of Beaverhouse, Brunswick House, Chapleau Ojibwe, Flying Post and Matachewan.