UPDATE: Dryden Manhunt Ends with Two Arrests and Multiple Charges Filed

Suspects in Stolen Vehicle Face Criminal Code Charges After Collision with Police Cruiser

(DRYDEN, ON) – A two-day manhunt involving multiple police units has concluded with the arrest of two individuals from Manitoba who now face a combined total of 30 charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The operation, led by the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from specialized units including the Northwest Region Crime Unit (NWR Crime), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Canine Unit, spanned two days and resulted in Highway 17 closures near Meadows Road and Thunder Lake Road.

Incident Timeline

November 21, 2024: License Plate Theft and High-Speed Chase

At approximately 11 a.m., Dryden OPP officers observed a male suspect stealing a license plate from another vehicle. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled at high speed. Police launched an extensive search using specialized units to locate the fleeing vehicle and suspects.

November 22, 2024: Collision with Police Cruiser

At 6 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Airport Road in Dryden. When police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled at high speed, intentionally ramming a marked OPP cruiser and causing significant damage. Thankfully, no officers were injured in the collision.

Shortly after, police identified two suspects who had evaded a taxi fare the previous evening. These individuals matched the descriptions of those involved in the previous day’s incidents, leading to an intensified search effort.

Arrests and Charges

By 8 a.m., the two suspects were located and apprehended without further incident.

Charges

Nathan SCHROEDER, 38, Winnipeg, MB

Schroeder faces 21 charges, including:

Flight from peace officer (2 counts)

Dangerous operation (2 counts)

Failure to comply with release order (5 counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (3 counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (2 counts)

Assault a peace officer with a weapon (2 counts)

Theft under $5,000

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop after an accident

Resist peace officer

Transportation fraud

Samantha McELROY, 31, Morris, MB

McElroy faces 9 charges, including:

Flight from peace officer (2 counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (2 counts)

Assault a peace officer with a weapon (2 counts)

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Transportation fraud

Court Proceedings

Both suspects appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on November 23, 2024, for a bail hearing and were remanded into custody. They are scheduled to reappear on November 25, 2024.

Police Thank Public for Assistance

The Dryden OPP expressed gratitude to community members who provided tips and surveillance footage, which were instrumental in safely resolving the incident.

Residents in the affected areas of Airport Road, Highway 601, Barclay Hall Road, Meadows Road, and Islandvue Road are encouraged to report any unaccounted-for property or suspicious activity. Police are also seeking any additional surveillance footage that may aid the ongoing investigation.

How to Provide Information

Anyone with further details or footage can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Online tips can be submitted at www.tipshelp.com.