Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: November 23–25, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As November progresses, Thunder Bay experiences classic late-autumn weather with a mix of cloudy skies, light snow, and chilly temperatures.

Here’s what to expect for November 23 through 25, 2024, based on the latest observations and forecast.

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Thunder Bay is under cloudy skies with a temperature of 0.7°C. Winds are blowing from the west at 10 km/h, contributing to a brisk feel in the air. Humidity stands at 82%, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

The barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa and rising, indicating relatively stable weather conditions.

Saturday, November 23, 2024

The day begins with cloudy skies, but clearing is expected early in the afternoon. Winds will increase slightly, reaching up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will be 2°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -7°C during the afternoon.

Tonight, cloud cover will return, with increasing cloudiness into the late evening. Winds will remain light at 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to -9°C.

Wind chill values will dip to -6°C in the evening and a frosty -12°C overnight, so bundle up if you’re heading out.

Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday will be overcast with temperatures peaking at -2°C. A persistent northwest wind at 15 km/h will make the morning wind chill feel like -12°C and the afternoon feel like -6°C.

Sunday night brings a 40% chance of flurries under cloudy skies. The temperature will dip to -4°C, setting the stage for a chilly start to Monday.

Monday, November 25, 2024

Cloudy skies will dominate Monday, with a 60% chance of flurries throughout the day. Temperatures will remain steady at -2°C, with light winds keeping the chill manageable.

Monday night will continue the pattern of cloudy skies and a 60% chance of flurries. The temperature will fall to -7°C, reinforcing the need for warm layers and a sturdy winter coat.

Sunrise and Sunset

Sunrise: 7:58 AM

Sunset: 4:46 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions

Prepare for fluctuating wind chill values and potential light snow. For outdoor activities, wear a warm winter coat, insulated boots, and a scarf to protect against the brisk winds. Gloves and a hat are essential for early morning and late evening outings when temperatures are at their lowest.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is no stranger to snowfall this time of year, with November typically delivering around 30 cm of snow on average. The city’s proximity to Lake Superior can contribute to dramatic shifts in weather, including lake-effect snow.