Three Charged with Drug Offences in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Three men have been charged with drug trafficking following a police search in Thunder Bay.

On November 21st, officers from the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad were searching for an individual with outstanding warrants when they discovered controlled substances and suspected proceeds of crime at a Thunder Bay residence.

With assistance from the Thunder Bay Community Street Crime Unit, a search warrant was executed. Police seized crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a significant amount of Canadian currency.

A Thunder Bay man, a Sudbury man, and a Scarborough man were arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused appeared in bail court on November 22nd and were remanded into custody.

Police encourage anyone with information about drug trafficking to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.