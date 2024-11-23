Proposed Site for Temporary Shelter Village in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay is considering a location for a Temporary Shelter Village as part of its Human Rights-Based Community Action Plan to address homelessness.

The recommended site is 114 Miles St E. This location was chosen after public consultation and a review of factors including proximity to services, cost, and site readiness. 68% of respondents in a public survey favored this location over the alternative site, Kam River Heritage Park.

“This Temporary Shelter Village will provide immediate relief to those most in need,” stated Rilee Willianen, Drug Strategy Specialist & Encampment Response Plan Lead. “We are taking important steps to provide dignity, safety, and stability to those experiencing homelessness while also preparing for long-term housing solutions.”

Business owners in the area have expressed serious concerns to NetNewsLedger over this process. People are sharing with NetNewsLedger that they feel any of the comments they make on this to the City of Thunder Bay are getting twisted to make them feel that they don’t care for the homeless.

Some of the remaining businesses open in the downtown are finding they must operate behind locked doors, are finding broken glass, human feces and needles in their doorways, and are stating that the homeless deserve far better than living in what is in effect a parking lot.

Almost all of the downtown Fort William BIA businesses are locally owned although some are in buildings owned by landlords in Toronto.

Those businesses are struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a growingly negative reputation of their neighbourhood in the view of their customers.

The COTB states that this initiative aims to offer temporary accommodation while longer-term housing solutions are developed. The city is working with community partners to address the ongoing need for more permanent housing options.

If approved by City Council on November 25th, the shelter is expected to be operational by April 30th, 2025.