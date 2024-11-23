Letter: Invest in Permanent Housing Solutions for Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – LETTER – As a business owner, property owner, and member of the Fort William Business Improvement Association, I am deeply concerned about the proposed Temporary Village Initiative to address homelessness in Thunder Bay.

While finding solutions to homelessness is vital, this proposal is costly, inequitable, and fails to provide the dignity or long-term support our unhoused neighbours deserve.

The $5 million plan to place 100 individuals in shed-like structures in downtown Fort William lacks a clear exit strategy and risks becoming a semi-permanent fixture that burdens an already struggling community.

Thunder Bay’s homelessness is a citywide issue, yet this initiative unfairly concentrates services in Fort William, perpetuating urban decline while Port Arthur continues to benefit from revitalization.

Proven alternatives exist. Nova Scotia’s permanent tiny home community, with fully equipped units and wrap-around services, shows that dignity and cost-effectiveness can coexist.

Thunder Bay itself housed over 2,000 people during the pandemic by partnering with hotels, demonstrating our ability to find temporary shelter without significant new infrastructure costs.

Even our MP, Dr. Marcus Powlowski, opposes this plan, calling it “patently unfair” and highlighting its lack of vision. Instead of investing in a stopgap measure of a better tent, Thunder Bay must prioritize permanent housing solutions while using existing infrastructure for immediate needs. We can and must do better for all members of our community.

Sincerely,

Lori Paras

Thunder Bay