Downtown Fort William Needs a Hand Up!

EDITORIAL: Finding Real Solutions to Homelessness with Compassion and Creativity

THUNDER BAY – Editorial – Growing up in Thunder Bay during the 1970s, I remember Simpson Street and downtown Fort William as vibrant, bustling neighborhoods. With theatres, restaurants, and unique shops, the area was full of life. One memory that stands out is the magazine store on Simpson Street, where you could buy newspapers from around the world. It was there I discovered my passion for the news business.

Today, that vibrancy has been replaced by struggle. Downtown Fort William now faces immense challenges, with businesses operating behind locked doors and owners worried for the future. Yet despite these hardships, the community’s spirit endures. This is not just a story of decline—it is an opportunity for resilience and meaningful change.

The homelessness crisis across Thunder Bay, exemplified by encampments at Kam River Park and other areas, reflects a deeper failure to address systemic issues like housing, mental health, and addiction. These encampments are not isolated problems but warning signs—a canary in the coal mine. Addressing homelessness with compassion and creativity is essential, but temporary shed solutions proposed by City Council and the Mayor fall far short. We need lasting solutions that respect the dignity of all.

Look World-Wide for Better Solutions

Thunder Bay can look to successful models in other cities. Finland’s “Housing First” approach, which provides permanent housing as a basic right, has nearly eradicated homelessness. Repurposing buildings like the old Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital or using vacant units near Court Street could offer permanent housing solutions here. Pairing this with centralized mental health and addiction support, similar to programs in Vancouver, would ensure people can access the help they need without stigma.

Equally important is balancing support for our unhoused neighbors with the rights of business owners and residents. Fort William’s hardworking community has faced challenge after challenge, yet they continue to stand. Subsidized security measures, beautification initiatives, and revitalization grants could breathe life back into the neighborhood while creating jobs and opportunities for those transitioning out of homelessness.

Homelessness is a human rights issue, but so is the right to operate a business safely and walk your neighborhood without fear. By adopting proven models and fostering collaboration, Thunder Bay can address this crisis in a way that benefits everyone. We have the heart, resilience, and creativity to make meaningful change—and to show the world what our community can accomplish when we work together.

Respectfully

James Murray