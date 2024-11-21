Thunder Bay Weather: November 21–23, 2024 Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, and a Sunny Weekend Ahead

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As Thunder Bay transitions deeper into November, the region is experiencing a mix of clouds, light precipitation, and a touch of sunshine to close out the week.

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM on November 21, 2024, the weather in Thunder Bay was mostly cloudy with a temperature of 5.5°C, observed at Thunder Bay Airport. The humidity sits at 79%, with a dew point of 2.2°C, keeping the air cool and crisp. Winds are from the northwest at 19 km/h, gusting to 42 km/h, contributing to the brisk conditions.

The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and rising, signaling the potential for clearing skies in the coming days. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Detailed Forecast

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Day: The day will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Winds from the north will strengthen, blowing at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature will reach 7°C, but it may feel cooler with the wind.

Night: As temperatures drop, expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of drizzle or flurries. Winds will ease, becoming light early in the evening. The overnight low will be 2°C.

Friday, November 22, 2024

Day: The clouds persist, with a 30% chance of morning drizzle or flurries. Winds will blow lightly from the northwest at 20 km/h, tapering off late in the afternoon. The high will climb to 5°C.

Night: Skies will begin to break up, but there remains a 30% chance of flurries. The overnight low will dip to -3°C, so bundle up!

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Day: Clear skies take over as the sun shines bright. A beautiful but cooler day is in store, with a high of 1°C.

Night: Temperatures plunge under the clear skies, with an overnight low of -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today’s strong winds call for a windproof jacket, and as drizzle or flurries are possible, consider waterproof outerwear. Layer up on Saturday evening as temperatures drop significantly under clear skies. Sturdy footwear is always a good choice for slick or chilly surfaces.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay Edition

Did you know? November is one of the windiest months in Thunder Bay, with gusts often exceeding 50 km/h, thanks to its proximity to Lake Superior. These winds played a significant role in the city’s maritime history, affecting shipping routes and port activity.