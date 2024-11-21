Thunder Bay OPP Seize Drugs, Firearms in Major Investigation

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – Members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with support from the Thunder Bay Detachment, have concluded a significant investigation involving drugs, firearms, and multiple charges against a 27-year-old Brampton resident.

The investigation stemmed from an earlier incident where a suspect fled from an OPP officer on foot during a vehicle stop.

Loaded Firearm and Drugs Discovered in Initial Search

The initial search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun, a multi-round magazine, and substantial quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl.

Suspect Apprehended After Second Attempt to Flee

The suspect was identified and later located at a Thunder Bay residence. Officers attempted another traffic stop, during which the individual again fled on foot but was swiftly apprehended nearby. This arrest led to the seizure of a second loaded handgun, additional quantities of crack cocaine, and fentanyl.

Search Warrant Yields Further Firearms and Evidence

On November 19, 2024, the CSCU, with assistance from the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and OPP Bail Support Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on Margaret Street in Thunder Bay. Officers seized three additional firearms, cash, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Charges Against the Suspect

The 27-year-old suspect from Brampton faces a long list of charges, including:

Drug Trafficking: Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl (two counts) and crack cocaine (two counts).

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl (two counts) and crack cocaine (two counts). Firearm Offenses: Possession of prohibited firearms, careless storage, and breach of firearm regulations (seven counts).

Possession of prohibited firearms, careless storage, and breach of firearm regulations (seven counts). Resisting Arrest and Obstruction: Escape from lawful custody and resisting peace officers (two counts).

Escape from lawful custody and resisting peace officers (two counts). Other Violations: Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of prohibited devices.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at $174,763, highlighting the scale of the operation.

All charges against the accused are accusations and the accused is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Role of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU)

The CSCU operates in partnership with the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, focusing on combating community-level drug and property crimes. This unit combines expertise from former Community Drug Action Teams and Street Crime Teams, ensuring a coordinated approach across all five OPP regions.

Public Assistance Requested

The OPP urges anyone with information about this case or other incidents to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca, with cash rewards of up to $2,000 available.