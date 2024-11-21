Stolen Vehicle Spree Ends in Multiple Collisions and Arrest in Wawa

Wawa, ON – A Thunder Bay man faces a long list of charges after a stolen truck and trailer caused havoc in Wawa, leading to multiple collisions and property damage.
On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, around 10:30 p.m., Superior East Wawa OPP officers responded to reports of a stolen truck and trailer. The situation escalated quickly as further calls came in about the same truck and trailer colliding with a residence on Toronto Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a trail of destruction. Not only had the stolen vehicle crashed into one house, but it had also struck another house and a hydro pole on the same street. Wawa Ambulance and Fire services assisted at the scene, and the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police arrested 40-year-old Glen Campbell of Thunder Bay. He faces the following charges:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle: This charge relates to stealing a vehicle. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition.
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle: This charge involves operating a vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition.
- Theft Over $5000: This charge relates to stealing property valued over $5000. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.
- Mischief Over $5000 (three counts): This charge involves intentionally damaging property valued over $5000. Campbell faces three counts, likely related to the damage caused to the houses and hydro pole. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000: This charge relates to possessing stolen property valued over $5000. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.
- Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent: This charge involves taking a vehicle without the owner’s permission. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition.
- Careless Driving (three counts): This charge involves driving without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for others. Penalties can include fines and demerit points.
- Driving Under Suspension (three counts): This charge involves driving while under a license suspension. Penalties can include fines, further license suspensions, and even imprisonment.
- Drive Motor Vehicle with No License: This charge involves driving without a valid driver’s license. Penalties can include fines and a driving prohibition.
Campbell was held in custody and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Sault Ste Marie Bail Court on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Important Note: All accused individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.