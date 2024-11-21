Stolen Vehicle Spree Ends in Multiple Collisions and Arrest in Wawa

Wawa, ON – A Thunder Bay man faces a long list of charges after a stolen truck and trailer caused havoc in Wawa, leading to multiple collisions and property damage.

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, around 10:30 p.m., Superior East Wawa OPP officers responded to reports of a stolen truck and trailer. The situation escalated quickly as further calls came in about the same truck and trailer colliding with a residence on Toronto Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a trail of destruction. Not only had the stolen vehicle crashed into one house, but it had also struck another house and a hydro pole on the same street. Wawa Ambulance and Fire services assisted at the scene, and the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested 40-year-old Glen Campbell of Thunder Bay. He faces the following charges:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: This charge relates to stealing a vehicle. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition.

This charge relates to stealing a vehicle. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition. Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle: This charge involves operating a vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition.

This charge involves operating a vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition. Theft Over $5000: This charge relates to stealing property valued over $5000. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.

This charge relates to stealing property valued over $5000. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment. Mischief Over $5000 (three counts): This charge involves intentionally damaging property valued over $5000. Campbell faces three counts, likely related to the damage caused to the houses and hydro pole. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.

This charge involves intentionally damaging property valued over $5000. Campbell faces three counts, likely related to the damage caused to the houses and hydro pole. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000: This charge relates to possessing stolen property valued over $5000. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.

This charge relates to possessing stolen property valued over $5000. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment. Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent: This charge involves taking a vehicle without the owner’s permission. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition.

This charge involves taking a vehicle without the owner’s permission. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, and a driving prohibition. Careless Driving (three counts): This charge involves driving without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for others. Penalties can include fines and demerit points.

This charge involves driving without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for others. Penalties can include fines and demerit points. Driving Under Suspension (three counts): This charge involves driving while under a license suspension. Penalties can include fines, further license suspensions, and even imprisonment.

This charge involves driving while under a license suspension. Penalties can include fines, further license suspensions, and even imprisonment. Drive Motor Vehicle with No License: This charge involves driving without a valid driver’s license. Penalties can include fines and a driving prohibition.

Campbell was held in custody and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Sault Ste Marie Bail Court on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Important Note: All accused individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.