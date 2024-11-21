November 21, 2024: Comprehensive Weather Report for Northern Ontario Indigenous Communities

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As winter tightens its grip on Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing a mix of overcast skies, precipitation, and fluctuating temperatures. Below is a detailed weather report for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat for November 21 and 22, 2024.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 0°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 8:12 AM and sunset at 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Low clouds with a shower in places this afternoon. High of 4°C and a low of 2°C.

Low clouds with a shower in places this afternoon. High of 4°C and a low of 2°C. November 22: Occasional rain and drizzle in the morning, followed by rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High of 4°C and a low of -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with waterproof outerwear is advisable to stay comfortable during rain and fluctuating temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often sees November as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Rain with a temperature of 6°C. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h; barometric pressure at 1020 hPa. Sunrise at 8:23 AM and sunset at 4:15 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Rain with a high of 6°C and a low of 4°C.

Rain with a high of 6°C and a low of 4°C. November 22: On-and-off rain and drizzle with a high of 7°C and a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear, including a parka and gloves, is essential to stay warm in the cool and damp conditions.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn often experiences its first substantial snow cover in November, with ice beginning to form along the Hudson Bay shoreline.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy with a temperature of 2°C. Winds from the west at 10 km/h; barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 8:22 AM and sunset at 6:21 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: A morning shower in places; otherwise, low clouds. High of 3°C and a low of 2°C.

A morning shower in places; otherwise, low clouds. High of 3°C and a low of 2°C. November 22: Cloudy with a bit of snow in the afternoon with little or no accumulation. High of 3°C and a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear are recommended to handle the wet conditions.

Weather Trivia: November snow is typical in Fort Hope, with ground cover increasing through the month and lasting until spring.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Freezing fog with a temperature of 0°C. Winds from the northwest at 12 km/h; barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise at 8:35 AM and sunset at 6:21 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with a high of 2°C and a low of -2°C.

Cloudy with a high of 2°C and a low of -2°C. November 22: Colder with snow at times, accumulating a cm or two. High of -2°C and a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear, including a heavy coat, gloves, and thermal boots, is recommended for the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: Early November often marks the beginning of winter conditions in Sachigo Lake, with snow remaining until the spring thaw.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of 1°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h; barometric pressure at 1011 hPa. Sunrise at 8:38 AM and sunset at 6:26 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Low clouds with a high of 3°C and a low of -1°C.

Low clouds with a high of 3°C and a low of -1°C. November 22: Snow, accumulating a cm or two. High of 0°C and a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with waterproof outerwear is advisable to stay comfortable during rain and fluctuating temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake often experiences early November snowfall, marking the onset of winter conditions.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Freezing drizzle with a temperature of 0°C. Winds from the northwest at 18 km/h; barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise at 8:30 AM and sunset at 6:23 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with a high of 3°C and a low of -3°C.

Cloudy with a high of 3°C and a low of -3°C. November 22: Cloudy and colder with a high of -2°C and a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal layers, scarves, and insulated boots are a must for staying warm in the biting cold.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake’s proximity to regional water bodies often leads to lake-effect snowstorms in November, contributing to significant early snow accumulations.

Pikangikum

Forecast:

November 21: Partly sunny in the morning, transitioning to overcast conditions later. High of 4°C and a low of 1°C.

Partly sunny in the morning, transitioning to overcast conditions later. High of 4°C and a low of 1°C. November 22: Mostly cloudy with occasional snow flurries in the afternoon. High of -1°C and a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated jackets, hats, and gloves are ideal for the cool temperatures. Waterproof boots are also recommended due to potential slushy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum often experiences fluctuating temperatures in November, leading to freeze-thaw cycles that make roadways and trails slippery.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: Overcast with a temperature of 1°C. Winds from the northwest at 18 km/h; barometric pressure at 1014 hPa. Sunrise at 8:34 AM and sunset at 6:20 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with occasional light rain or drizzle. High of 3°C and a low of -1°C.

Cloudy with occasional light rain or drizzle. High of 3°C and a low of -1°C. November 22: Intermittent snow with minor accumulation expected. High of 0°C and a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered outfits with waterproof outerwear and sturdy footwear will help navigate the mix of rain and snow.

Weather Trivia: Cat Lake residents often see the first significant snow of the season by late November, marking the transition to full winter conditions.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: Snow flurries with a temperature of -1°C. Winds from the west-northwest at 20 km/h; barometric pressure at 1009 hPa. Sunrise at 8:40 AM and sunset at 6:25 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Snow showers tapering off by the afternoon, leaving a slight accumulation. High of 0°C and a low of -3°C.

Snow showers tapering off by the afternoon, leaving a slight accumulation. High of 0°C and a low of -3°C. November 22: More consistent snow, likely accumulating 2–4 cm. High of -2°C and a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thick winter coats, thermal gloves, and insulated boots are essential as temperatures drop and snow begins to accumulate.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake frequently sees early-season snowfall by mid-November, often with icy roads forming during the overnight hours.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Current Conditions: Cloudy with snow flurries and a temperature of -1°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h; barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise at 8:36 AM and sunset at 6:23 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Overcast with intermittent light snow throughout the day. High of 0°C and a low of -4°C.

Overcast with intermittent light snow throughout the day. High of 0°C and a low of -4°C. November 22: Colder with snow showers increasing in frequency, adding a thin layer of accumulation. High of -3°C and a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress warmly with thermal base layers, winter jackets, and snow boots.

Weather Trivia: Neskantaga often experiences heavy cloud cover in late November, with only a few hours of sunlight filtering through.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

Current Conditions: Freezing drizzle and a temperature of 0°C. Winds from the northwest at 14 km/h; barometric pressure at 1016 hPa. Sunrise at 8:37 AM and sunset at 6:23 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with light freezing rain in the early hours, transitioning to snow flurries by evening. High of 1°C and a low of -3°C.

Cloudy with light freezing rain in the early hours, transitioning to snow flurries by evening. High of 1°C and a low of -3°C. November 22: Snow showers with minor accumulation. High of -2°C and a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof and insulated clothing is necessary to manage the transition between freezing rain and snow.

Weather Trivia: Freezing drizzle events are common in Summer Beaver during November, often creating hazardous icy conditions.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Overcast with light rain and a temperature of 3°C. Winds from the northwest at 25 km/h; barometric pressure at 1022 hPa. Sunrise at 8:47 AM and sunset at 4:14 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Rain throughout the day, with strong winds making it feel cooler. High of 4°C and a low of 1°C.

Rain throughout the day, with strong winds making it feel cooler. High of 4°C and a low of 1°C. November 22: Rain transitioning to snow by afternoon. High of 3°C and a low of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy rain gear in the morning and winter clothing for the evening as snow begins.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck’s location near Hudson Bay makes it particularly susceptible to sharp temperature swings as Arctic air masses move in.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions: Light snow mixed with rain, temperature of 2°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h; barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 8:43 AM and sunset at 4:18 PM.

Forecast:

November 21: Rain and snow showers with minimal accumulation. High of 3°C and a low of 0°C.

Rain and snow showers with minimal accumulation. High of 3°C and a low of 0°C. November 22: More consistent snow in the afternoon, accumulating 2–3 cm. High of -1°C and a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof and warm layers are recommended to handle the wet, snowy mix.

Weather Trivia: November is a transitional month in Attawapiskat, often bringing the first measurable snowfalls that signal the start of the winter season.