Easing the Misery: How to Care for a Child with the Stomach Flu

THUNDER BAY – HEALTH – The stomach flu, or gastroenteritis, is a common childhood illness that can bring on a miserable combination of vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. While it usually resolves on its own within a few days, it’s important to know how to care for your child and ease their discomfort during this time.

Hydration is Key

The biggest concern with the stomach flu is dehydration, especially in young children. Encourage your child to sip on clear fluids frequently, even if they can only manage small amounts at a time. Good options include:

Oral rehydration solutions (ORS): These solutions, like Pedialyte, contain the right balance of electrolytes to help rehydrate your child effectively.

Water: Offer water regularly, but be aware that it doesn’t replace lost electrolytes.

Diluted juice: Mix juice with water to reduce its sugar content, which can sometimes worsen diarrhea.

Broth: Clear broth can provide some nutrients and hydration.

Avoid giving your child sugary drinks like soda or sports drinks, as these can worsen diarrhea. Milk and dairy products may also be best avoided initially, as they can be difficult to digest when a child is unwell.

Foods to Soothe an Upset Stomach

Once your child’s vomiting subsides, you can gradually introduce bland foods. Start with small portions and see how they tolerate them. Good options include:

BRAT diet: Bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast are classic choices for their blandness and easy digestibility.

Crackers: Saltine crackers can help settle the stomach.

Plain pasta or noodles: Offer these without heavy sauces.

Cooked vegetables: Well-cooked carrots, potatoes, or green beans can be tolerated.

Avoid fatty, greasy, or spicy foods, as these can irritate the stomach and worsen symptoms.

Comfort and Rest

In addition to fluids and bland foods, make sure your child gets plenty of rest. Let them stay home from school or daycare until they are feeling better and their symptoms have resolved. Create a comfortable environment for them to rest and recover.

When to Seek Medical Attention

While most cases of stomach flu resolve on their own, it’s important to seek medical advice if:

Your child shows signs of severe dehydration (e.g., decreased urination, dry mouth, sunken eyes, lethargy).

There’s blood in their vomit or stool.

They have a high fever that doesn’t improve with medication.

Their symptoms don’t improve after a few days.

Prevention is Key

To help prevent the spread of stomach flu:

Encourage frequent handwashing, especially after using the bathroom and before meal.

Disinfect surfaces regularly.

Avoid sharing utensils and cups. Keep your child home from school or daycare while they are sick.

By following these tips, you can help your child navigate the stomach flu and get back to feeling their best.