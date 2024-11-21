Canada’s Coast-to-Coast Weather Outlook: November 21–22, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we approach late November, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are experiencing a variety of weather conditions, from mild temperatures in the east to frigid air in the north.

Here’s a comprehensive forecast for November 21 and 22, 2024, including current conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, and wardrobe suggestions for major cities across the country.

Newfoundland and Labrador

St. John’s

Current Conditions: Light rain with a temperature of 6°C. Barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and falling. Winds are from the southeast at 20 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Damp morning with low clouds throughout the day. High of 7°C, low of 4°C.

Damp morning with low clouds throughout the day. High of 7°C, low of 4°C. November 22: Cloudy with steady rain becoming intermittent. High of 6°C, low of 3°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:15 AM, sunset at 4:20 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A waterproof jacket and umbrella are essential. Layer with a warm sweater to stay comfortable in the cool, damp conditions.

Historical Trivia: St. John’s holds the record for the most foggy days in Canada, averaging about 124 days per year.

New Brunswick

Saint John

Current Conditions: Sunny with a temperature of 5°C. Barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa and steady. Winds are calm.

Forecast:

November 21: Low clouds with a high of 7°C and a low of 5°C.

Low clouds with a high of 7°C and a low of 5°C. November 22: Variable cloudiness with a couple of showers; breezy conditions. High of 8°C, low of 6°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 4:45 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A light jacket is suitable for the day, with a waterproof layer handy for potential showers.

Historical Trivia: Saint John is known for its “reversing falls,” where the high tides of the Bay of Fundy reverse the flow of the Saint John River.

Nova Scotia

Halifax

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 6°C. Barometric pressure is 101.8 kPa and steady. Winds are from the southwest at 15 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Sun and areas of low clouds with a high of 9°C and a low of 7°C.

Sun and areas of low clouds with a high of 9°C and a low of 7°C. November 22: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a couple of showers. High of 8°C, low of 7°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:20 AM, sunset at 4:40 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A light jacket during the day, with a waterproof layer for the expected showers.

Historical Trivia: Halifax has one of the world’s largest natural harbors, playing a significant role in maritime history.

Quebec

Quebec City

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 6°C. Barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and falling. Winds are from the northeast at 25 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy and windy; a couple of showers in the afternoon. High of 7°C, low of 5°C.

Cloudy and windy; a couple of showers in the afternoon. High of 7°C, low of 5°C. November 22: Windy with occasional rain and drizzle. High of 6°C, low of 2°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 4:10 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A wind-resistant jacket and umbrella are recommended to stay dry and comfortable.

Historical Trivia: Quebec City is one of North America’s oldest cities, founded in 1608, and is known for its well-preserved fortifications.

Montreal

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 6°C. Barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and falling. Winds are from the east at 20 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Low clouds with occasional rain and drizzle in the afternoon. High of 8°C, low of 4°C.

Low clouds with occasional rain and drizzle in the afternoon. High of 8°C, low of 4°C. November 22: Occasional rain and drizzle; windy in the morning. High of 7°C, low of 3°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 4:20 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A waterproof jacket and comfortable shoes are advisable for navigating wet streets.

Historical Trivia: Montreal is named after Mount Royal, the triple-peaked hill in the heart of the city.

Ontario

Toronto

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 5°C. Barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and steady. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy and windy with a couple of showers. High of 7°C, low of 4°C.

Cloudy and windy with a couple of showers. High of 7°C, low of 4°C. November 22: Breezy with occasional rain and drizzle. High of 8°C, low of 4°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:15 AM, sunset at 4:45 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A light jacket with a waterproof layer is recommended for the wet conditions.

Historical Trivia: Toronto’s CN Tower was the world’s tallest free-standing structure until 2007.

Greater Sudbury

Current Conditions: Light rain with a temperature of 2°C. Barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and steady. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, adding a chill to the air.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with periods of light rain or drizzle. High of 4°C, low of 1°C.

Cloudy with periods of light rain or drizzle. High of 4°C, low of 1°C. November 22: Overcast with a 30% chance of drizzle or flurries in the morning. High of 3°C, low of -2°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 4:40 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm jacket with a waterproof shell and insulated footwear are essential for the damp weather.

Historical Trivia: Sudbury, once a major mining town, is home to the famous Big Nickel, commemorating its rich history in nickel production.

Sault Ste. Marie

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 3°C. Barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and steady. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Overcast skies with a 40% chance of light rain or snow in the afternoon. High of 4°C, low of 1°C.

Overcast skies with a 40% chance of light rain or snow in the afternoon. High of 4°C, low of 1°C. November 22: Intermittent snow showers expected, with minor accumulations. High of 2°C, low of -4°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 4:55 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with a water-resistant outer layer and sturdy boots will keep you warm and dry.

Historical Trivia: Sault Ste. Marie is one of Canada’s oldest settlements, dating back to 1668, and plays a vital role as a gateway between the Great Lakes.

Thunder Bay

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 6°C. Barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and rising. Winds are from the northwest at 19 km/h, gusting to 42 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Windy, with a high of 7°C, low of 2°C.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Windy, with a high of 7°C, low of 2°C. November 22: Cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle or flurries in the morning. High of 5°C, low of -3°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:05 AM, sunset at 4:45 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A windproof jacket is a must for today’s blustery weather. Add gloves and a scarf for extra comfort.

Historical Trivia: Thunder Bay is known as the “Gateway to the West” and was a major shipping hub for the fur trade during Canada’s early history.

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of 0°C. Barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and steady. Winds are from the northeast at 15 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon. High of 1°C, low of -4°C.

Cloudy with a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon. High of 1°C, low of -4°C. November 22: Overcast with occasional flurries, accumulating 1–2 cm. High of -2°C, low of -7°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:00 AM, sunset at 4:40 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A heavy coat, winter boots, and a warm hat are essential for these chilly and snowy conditions.

Historical Trivia: Winnipeg’s Portage and Main is often referred to as Canada’s coldest street corner, with strong winds making it feel even chillier in the winter.

Churchill

Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow and a temperature of -7°C. Barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and steady. Winds are from the northwest at 25 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Snow flurries expected throughout the day, with a high of -5°C and a low of -10°C.

Snow flurries expected throughout the day, with a high of -5°C and a low of -10°C. November 22: Cloudy with occasional snow showers, accumulating up to 3 cm. High of -8°C, low of -14°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM, sunset at 4:15 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated winter gear is essential, including a parka, gloves, and boots. Don’t forget a balaclava to protect against wind chill.

Historical Trivia: Churchill is known as the Polar Bear Capital of the World, where residents frequently spot polar bears wandering near town.

Prairies

Regina

Current Conditions: Clear skies with a temperature of -2°C. Barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa and rising. Winds are calm.

Forecast:

November 21: Sunny and cold, with a high of 0°C and a low of -5°C.

Sunny and cold, with a high of 0°C and a low of -5°C. November 22: Mostly sunny with light winds. High of 1°C, low of -7°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:15 AM, sunset at 4:55 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm coat, gloves, and a scarf are necessary for these cold but sunny conditions.

Historical Trivia: Regina is home to the RCMP Training Academy, where Canada’s iconic Mounties receive their training.

Saskatoon

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy with a temperature of -3°C. Barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa and steady. Winds are light at 10 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Partly sunny with a high of 1°C and a low of -6°C.

Partly sunny with a high of 1°C and a low of -6°C. November 22: Increasing clouds with late-day flurries possible. High of 0°C, low of -8°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM, sunset at 4:45 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm jacket, hat, and gloves will keep you comfortable during the chilly mornings and evenings.

Historical Trivia: Saskatoon is nicknamed the “City of Bridges” for its seven river crossings over the South Saskatchewan River.

Edmonton

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy with a temperature of -2°C. Barometric pressure is 102.1 kPa and steady. Winds are light from the west at 10 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Partly sunny with a high of 2°C and a low of -4°C.

Partly sunny with a high of 2°C and a low of -4°C. November 22: Overcast with a 40% chance of late-afternoon flurries. High of 1°C, low of -6°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:15 AM, sunset at 4:35 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm coat and insulated boots are needed for the chilly weather. Add a scarf and gloves for extra comfort.

Historical Trivia: Edmonton is the northernmost city in North America with a population of over one million people.

Fort McMurray

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -3°C. Barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa and steady. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Overcast with a 30% chance of light snow in the evening. High of 0°C, low of -6°C.

Overcast with a 30% chance of light snow in the evening. High of 0°C, low of -6°C. November 22: Cloudy with intermittent snow flurries, accumulating 1–2 cm. High of -2°C, low of -8°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM, sunset at 4:25 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Winter gear, including a heavy coat, hat, gloves, and boots, is essential for staying warm in the frigid conditions.

Historical Trivia: Fort McMurray is known for its vast oil sands, which contribute significantly to Canada’s energy sector.

Calgary

Current Conditions: Clear skies with a temperature of 0°C. Barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa and rising. Winds are calm.

Forecast:

November 21: Sunny with a high of 3°C and a low of -2°C.

Sunny with a high of 3°C and a low of -2°C. November 22: Increasing clouds with late-afternoon snow flurries. High of 1°C, low of -6°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:10 AM, sunset at 4:45 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A layered outfit with a warm coat is ideal for the cold mornings and evenings.

Historical Trivia: Calgary is famous for its Chinook winds, which can cause temperatures to rise dramatically in just a few hours.

British Columbia

Kamloops

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy with a temperature of 3°C. Barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and steady. Winds are light.

Forecast:

November 21: Partly sunny with a high of 6°C and a low of -1°C.

Partly sunny with a high of 6°C and a low of -1°C. November 22: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of evening rain showers. High of 5°C, low of -2°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 4:10 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A light jacket during the day and a heavier coat for the cooler evenings will keep you comfortable.

Historical Trivia: Kamloops is located where the North and South Thompson Rivers meet, earning it the nickname “River City.”

Prince George

Current Conditions: Overcast with a temperature of 1°C. Barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and falling. Winds are calm.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. High of 3°C, low of -2°C.

Cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. High of 3°C, low of -2°C. November 22: Snow showers expected, accumulating 2–3 cm. High of 1°C, low of -4°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 8:00 AM, sunset at 4:15 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A heavy jacket and waterproof boots are essential for navigating wet and snowy conditions.

Historical Trivia: Prince George is known as the “Northern Capital” of British Columbia due to its strategic location in the central interior.

Vancouver

Current Conditions: Light rain with a temperature of 7°C. Barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and falling. Winds are from the southeast at 20 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Rain showers throughout the day. High of 8°C, low of 6°C.

Rain showers throughout the day. High of 8°C, low of 6°C. November 22: More rain with occasional breaks in the afternoon. High of 9°C, low of 5°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 4:25 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A raincoat and waterproof footwear are essential in Vancouver’s typical wet weather.

Historical Trivia: Vancouver averages about 161 rainy days per year, making it one of Canada’s rainiest cities.

Victoria

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of 8°C. Barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and steady. Winds are from the southwest at 15 km/h.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 9°C, low of 6°C.

Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 9°C, low of 6°C. November 22: Rain in the morning, becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. High of 10°C, low of 5°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 4:25 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A waterproof jacket and umbrella are must-haves for the wet conditions.

Historical Trivia: Victoria is known as the “City of Gardens” and enjoys Canada’s mildest climate year-round.

Northern Territories

Dawson City, YT

Current Conditions: Clear skies with a temperature of -12°C. Barometric pressure is 102.5 kPa and rising. Winds are light.

Forecast:

November 21: Sunny but frigid. High of -10°C, low of -18°C.

Sunny but frigid. High of -10°C, low of -18°C. November 22: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow flurries in the evening. High of -8°C, low of -20°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 9:30 AM, sunset at 3:45 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered winter clothing, including a parka, thermal pants, and warm boots, is critical for these freezing conditions.

Historical Trivia: Dawson City was at the heart of the Klondike Gold Rush in 1896, drawing thousands of prospectors to the Yukon.

Yellowknife, NWT

Current Conditions: Overcast with a temperature of -15°C. Barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa and rising. Winds are light from the northeast.

Forecast:

November 21: Cloudy with occasional flurries. High of -12°C, low of -20°C.

Cloudy with occasional flurries. High of -12°C, low of -20°C. November 22: Frigid with intermittent snow showers. High of -14°C, low of -22°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Sunrise at 9:10 AM, sunset at 3:45 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A heavy-duty parka, gloves, and snow boots are essential for subzero conditions.

Historical Trivia: Yellowknife is one of the best places in the world to see the aurora borealis, especially in winter.

Alert, NU

Current Conditions: Freezing fog with a temperature of -23°C. Barometric pressure is 103.1 kPa and steady. Winds are calm.

Forecast:

November 21: Overcast with light snow and frigid temperatures. High of -22°C, low of -28°C.

Overcast with light snow and frigid temperatures. High of -22°C, low of -28°C. November 22: Bitterly cold with intermittent snow showers. High of -23°C, low of -30°C.

Sunrise and Sunset: Alert experiences 24-hour darkness during this time of year.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme cold weather gear, including insulated parkas and thermal layers, is essential for survival in these harsh conditions.

Historical Trivia: Alert is the northernmost inhabited place on Earth, located just 817 km from the North Pole.