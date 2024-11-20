Schreiber, ON – A 19-year-old from Terrace Bay faces impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Schreiber.

On November 13, 2024, around 1:00 a.m., Schreiber OPP officers responded to a crash on Highway 17 near Sunset Drive. Their investigation led to impaired driving charges against 19-year-old Brody Peters.

Peters faces two specific charges:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs: This charge indicates that Peters was allegedly operating a vehicle while his ability to do so was impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both. If convicted, penalties can include fines, license suspension, mandatory alcohol education programs, and even jail time, depending on the severity of the 1 impairment and whether there are prior convictions. 1. stevenomearalaw.com

This charge indicates that Peters was allegedly operating a vehicle while his ability to do so was impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both. If convicted, penalties impairment and whether there are prior convictions. Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus): This charge means that Peters’ blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was allegedly 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood or higher. This is the legal limit for driving in Canada. Penalties for this charge are similar to those for the first charge and can include fines, license suspension, and potential jail time, with increased severity for repeat offenders or those with very high BAC levels.

In addition to the criminal charges, Peters also received an immediate 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and had his vehicle impounded for seven days. These are administrative penalties that are imposed separately from any potential criminal penalties.

Peters is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay to answer to these charges.

OPP Committed to Road Safety

The OPP reminds the public that impaired driving is a serious offense that puts everyone on the road at risk. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, please contact the police immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. You can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Important Note: It is crucial to remember that all accused individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.