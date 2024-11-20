Pedestrian Fatality Confirmed in Memorial Avenue Collision

Thunder Bay Police Service Unit

Thunder Bay, ON – Tragically, the pedestrian involved in Tuesday evening’s collision on Memorial Avenue has succumbed to their injuries.

Emergency services responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19th, where a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced deceased.

The Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision.

While a section of Memorial Avenue was closed for several hours Tuesday evening, the roadway has since reopened.

This incident marks a somber reminder of the importance of road safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.

