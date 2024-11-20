Ontario Targets Immigration Scams with Tough New Legislation

Province Introduces Fines, Bans to Protect Newcomers from Fraudulent Representatives

BRAMPTON, ON – Ontario is moving to combat immigration fraud with a proposed law aimed at protecting vulnerable newcomers from unscrupulous representatives. The legislation seeks to establish strict standards for immigration consultants assisting applicants under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), backed by significant penalties for violations, including fines, multi-year bans, and lifetime bans for serious offenders.

“Immigrants come here to build better lives and contribute to Ontario’s success,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “This legislation ensures they won’t fall prey to dishonest actors.”

Holding Bad Actors Accountable

Under the proposed legislation, immigration representatives would be required to meet stringent standards of accountability, including mandatory written contracts with applicants and proof of licensing. Applicants would also gain direct access to their application status, reducing reliance on third parties. Violations, such as misrepresentation or fraud, could result in penalties ranging from three- to ten-year bans, with lifetime bans for the most serious offenses like human trafficking.

Graham McGregor, Acting Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, stressed the importance of these measures, “The federal government’s negligence and mismanagement of our immigration system has led to scammers exploiting newcomers. Minister Piccini’s decision to integrate immigration protections into the Workers for Workers Act is a crucial step in addressing immigration scams.”

Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need to protect the city’s diverse population, “Brampton is proud to be one of Canada’s most diverse cities, welcoming thousands of newcomers each year who contribute to our shared prosperity. These measures are a critical step to ensuring newcomers are treated with fairness and respect.”

Building Fairness and Integrity

The new measures are part of Ontario’s broader Working for Workers Act reforms, which aim to create fairer workplaces and ensure Ontario remains a leading destination for skilled workers. As Amarjot Sandhu, MPP for Brampton West, stated, “Ontario is a land of opportunity, built on the hard work and dedication of newcomers. This proposed legislation is a vital step to protect vulnerable immigrants from exploitation, ensure fairness, and uphold the integrity of Ontario’s immigration system.”

Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, highlighted the moral obligation behind the reforms, “Protecting newcomers from exploitation is essential for building a fair and inclusive Ontario. By holding fraudulent representatives accountable and establishing clear standards, our government is taking an important step toward safeguarding the dreams of those who contribute so much to Ontario.”

Hardeep Grewal, MPP for Brampton East, suggested the federal government follow Ontario’s lead, “Our crackdown on immigration scams through the OINP will punish bad actors who undermine the system and ensure people can thrive as they build their lives in our communities. The federal government should use the province’s efforts to combat scams and immigration fraud as a blueprint to fix the mess they’ve made.”

Local organizations like Achēv, a newcomer settlement service, applauded the initiative. CEO Tonie Chaltas noted, “As one of the largest newcomer settlement and employment services organizations in the GTA, we see firsthand the challenges facing newcomers as they navigate their immigration journey. This legislation will provide additional protection to help newcomers establish new lives in Ontario.”

A Broader Economic and Social Benefit

Protecting newcomers benefits not only immigrants but also Ontario’s economy. Research shows that enabling internationally trained professionals to work in their fields could increase the province’s GDP by up to $100 billion over five years.

Sara Asalya, Executive Director of Newcomer Women’s Services Toronto, emphasized this point, “By establishing stronger regulations and a robust compliance regime, this proposed legislation has the potential to protect immigrants from exploitation and foster a more just and equitable immigration system that respects and values the contributions of newcomers.”

The Ontario government’s $100 million investment in settlement services in 2024-25 further underscores its commitment to newcomers, ensuring they have the tools to succeed.