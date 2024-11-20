Grandparent Scam Alert: Thunder Bay Police Warn of Ongoing Fraud Targeting Seniors

Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is issuing a warning to residents about a resurgence of the “grandparent scam” targeting seniors in the city.

In recent days, numerous reports have surfaced of fraudsters preying on seniors’ emotions by posing as lawyers or bail bondsmen claiming to represent a grandchild in urgent need of financial assistance.

How the Scam Works

The scammer typically calls from a private number, claiming the victim’s grandchild has been arrested, involved in an accident, or faces some other emergency. A voice can often be heard in the background, impersonating the grandchild. The scammer then pressures the victim to send money immediately, either through an electronic transfer or by having cash ready for pickup.

Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones

The Thunder Bay Police Service Economic Crime Unit urges residents to be vigilant and take the following precautions:

Don’t panic: If you receive a call like this, stay calm and don’t rush into anything.

If you receive a call like this, stay calm and don’t rush into anything. Verify the story: Hang up and attempt to contact your grandchild directly to confirm their situation.

Hang up and attempt to contact your grandchild directly to confirm their situation. Don’t give in to pressure: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prevent victims from thinking clearly. If they demand immediate payment, it’s a red flag.

Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prevent victims from thinking clearly. If they demand immediate payment, it’s a red flag. Talk to your loved ones: Discuss this scam with elderly family members or friends who may be vulnerable to these tactics.

Remember: The best defense against scams is awareness and skepticism. Never provide personal or financial information over the phone to someone you don’t know and trust.

For more information on scams and fraud prevention, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.