Winnipeg Crime Report: Arrest Made in Stabbing Death on Alexander Avenue

Please be advised: Information contained in this report may relate to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you.

Winnipeg – NEWS – Winnipeg Police have made an arrest in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Jamal Eli Preston Miles.

Naustin William Beardy, 21, of Winnipeg, was arrested on November 18th, 2024, at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, where he was already in custody for an unrelated matter. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder and remains in custody.

Background:

On November 8th, 2024, at approximately 8:47 p.m., police responded to a report of an injured male in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue. Officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries and provided emergency medical care. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Homicide Unit’s investigation revealed that a verbal confrontation outside a residence escalated into a serious assault, resulting in the victim’s death.

Charge Details:

Second Degree Murder (Section 235(1), Criminal Code): This charge applies when a person intentionally causes the death of another person but without premeditation. It carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment. The parole eligibility period can vary depending on the circumstances of the offence.

Important Note: It is crucial to remember that Naustin William Beardy is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.