Weather: Winnipeg Braces for Rain and Snow

Winnipeg is under a Special Weather Statement as a powerful low-pressure system approaches from the south, bringing a messy mix of rain and snow to the Red River Valley.

Today (Tuesday):

Expect significant rainfall throughout the day, with accumulations of 15-25 mm expected. As colder air moves into the system, the rain will gradually transition to snow, starting this afternoon in the western Red River Valley and reaching Winnipeg by this evening.

Wednesday:

Snow will continue on Wednesday, potentially mixed with rain in some parts of the Red River Valley. By Wednesday evening, snowfall accumulations will vary across the region, with little to no accumulation near Lake Winnipeg and up to 15 cm possible in the western Red River Valley. Winnipeg is expected to see a few centimeters of wet snow accumulation.

Uncertainty and Potential Impacts:

With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, even small changes in the system’s track could significantly impact snowfall amounts. This uncertainty makes it crucial to stay informed about future forecasts and any potential warnings.

This weather system could lead to hazardous driving conditions, especially during the transition from rain to snow. Be prepared for slippery roads and reduced visibility. If you have travel plans or engage in weather-sensitive activities, monitor the latest weather updates and adjust your plans accordingly.

Stay Informed:

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger.com for the latest weather information and any updates to this Special Weather Statement. Be prepared and stay safe!