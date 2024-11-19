Weather: Thunder Bay Under Rainfall Warning

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is experiencing heavy rainfall, prompting Environment Canada to issue a Rainfall Warning for the city.

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds:

Significant rainfall is expected to continue through this evening. As of 12:33 PM EST on Tuesday, November 19th, approximately 50 mm of rain has already fallen in the area. An additional 10 to 15 mm is possible before the rain tapers off to showers this evening.

The heavy rain is accompanied by strong easterly winds gusting near 70 km/h.

Potential Impacts:

Localized Flooding: Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Hazardous Driving Conditions: Reduced visibility due to heavy rain can make driving dangerous. If visibility is reduced, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Stay Informed:

Residents are urged to stay informed about the latest weather updates and be aware of the potential for flooding.

Flood Information: For information concerning flooding, consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Weather Updates: Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Safety Precautions:

Avoid Low-Lying Areas: If possible, avoid areas prone to flooding.

Drive with Caution: Reduce your speed and increase your following distance when driving in heavy rain.

Stay Indoors: If possible, stay indoors during periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

This Rainfall Warning serves as a reminder to be prepared for changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe.