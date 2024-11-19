Two Arrested Following Disturbance Call, Loaded Handgun Seized

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to a disturbance call that escalated into a dangerous situation involving a loaded handgun and a near-miss with a suspect vehicle on Monday.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday, November 18th, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Banning Street following reports of a disturbance. While officers were speaking with individuals at the scene, one suspect pushed past an officer and fled on foot. During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to draw a loaded handgun but was ultimately apprehended.

Simultaneously, another individual attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle, driving dangerously and nearly striking an officer. The vehicle was located a short distance away with the driver asleep behind the wheel. This suspect was also arrested.

Charges and Potential Penalties:

Same Alemu, 27, of Toronto, faces the following charges:

Assault: Intentionally applying force to another person without their consent. Maximum penalty: 5 years imprisonment.

Intentionally applying force to another person without their consent. Maximum penalty: 5 years imprisonment. Resisting a Peace Officer: Obstructing or resisting a peace officer in the execution of their duty. Maximum penalty: 2 years imprisonment.

Obstructing or resisting a peace officer in the execution of their duty. Maximum penalty: 2 years imprisonment. Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x2: Possessing a Schedule I substance (e.g., cocaine, heroin) with the intent to traffic. Maximum penalty: Life imprisonment.

Possessing a Schedule I substance (e.g., cocaine, heroin) with the intent to traffic. Maximum penalty: Life imprisonment. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000: Possessing property knowing that it was obtained by crime. Maximum penalty: 2 years imprisonment.

Possessing property knowing that it was obtained by crime. Maximum penalty: 2 years imprisonment. Carrying Concealed Prohibited Device or Firearm: Carrying a concealed prohibited firearm or device. Maximum penalty: 5 years imprisonment.

Carrying a concealed prohibited firearm or device. Maximum penalty: 5 years imprisonment. Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: Possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm without authorization. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment.

Possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm without authorization. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment. Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm: Knowing that another person is in unauthorized possession of a firearm. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment.

Knowing that another person is in unauthorized possession of a firearm. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment. Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition: Possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment.

Possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment. Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order: Possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so by a court order. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment.

Tajahan Kelly, 29, of Bolton, faces the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking: Possessing a Schedule I substance (e.g., cocaine, heroin) with the intent to traffic. Maximum penalty: Life imprisonment.

Possessing a Schedule I substance (e.g., cocaine, heroin) with the intent to traffic. Maximum penalty: Life imprisonment. Obstruct Peace Officer: Obstructing or resisting a peace officer in the execution of their duty. Maximum penalty: 2 years imprisonment.

Obstructing or resisting a peace officer in the execution of their duty. Maximum penalty: 2 years imprisonment. Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose: Possessing a weapon with the intent to endanger the safety of another person. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment.

Possessing a weapon with the intent to endanger the safety of another person. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment. Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle: Operating a motor vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment.

Operating a motor vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public. Maximum penalty: 10 years imprisonment. Failure to Comply with a Release Order: Failing to comply with conditions imposed by a court order. Maximum penalty: 2 years imprisonment.

Important Note: Both accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Both Alemu and Kelly appeared in court and were remanded into custody with a future appearance date.