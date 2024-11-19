November 19-21, 2024: Northwestern Ontario Weather Report

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As November progresses, Northwestern Ontario is facing a mix of wet and wintry weather. With rain dominating in some areas and snow taking hold in others, this week marks the transition to colder conditions.

Weather warnings are in place for heavy rain and gusty winds in Thunder Bay, with localized flooding possible.

Below is the detailed forecast for November 19th, 20th, and 21st, 2024, for Kenora, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Dryden, Armstrong, Terrace Bay, Geraldton, and Nipigon.

Kenora

Kenora is starting Tuesday under overcast skies with heavy rain expected throughout the day. The current temperature is 6°C, with southeast winds gusting to 40 km/h. Barometric pressure is falling at 1005 mb. Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 40-50 mm by the evening, accompanied by winds increasing to 60 km/h. Wednesday will bring cloudy conditions with a chance of flurries as temperatures drop to 2°C. Thursday will remain cool, with a high of 3°C under mostly cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets and boots are essential for the heavy rain on Tuesday, with warm, layered clothing for the cooler days ahead.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:44 AM / 4:29 PM

Weather Trivia: Kenora experienced its wettest November day on November 12, 1992, with over 35 mm of rain.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances begins Tuesday with light rain and a temperature of 7°C. Winds are from the southeast at 35 km/h, and barometric pressure is falling at 1008 mb. Rain will persist throughout the day, with 30-40 mm expected. By Wednesday, temperatures will cool to 1°C, and the rain will transition to flurries, with light snow accumulation possible. Thursday will remain cloudy with highs near 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Rainproof outerwear and sturdy boots are crucial for Tuesday, while heavier winter coats will be needed for the cooler, drier conditions midweek.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:42 AM / 4:28 PM

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances recorded its snowiest November in 1985, with over 40 cm of snow accumulating during the month.

Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout is seeing steady rainfall with temperatures at 5°C and southeast winds gusting to 50 km/h. Rain will continue through Tuesday, with totals nearing 30 mm. By Wednesday, colder air will bring a mix of flurries and rain showers, with highs around 2°C. Thursday will see continued cloudy skies, with the chance of light flurries and a high of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets and insulated gloves will help manage Tuesday’s rain, with layered winter gear for colder, wintry conditions later in the week.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:48 AM / 4:27 PM

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout experienced its coldest November temperature of -36°C on November 30, 1985.

Pickle Lake (Weather Warning)

Pickle Lake is under a Special Weather Statement for heavy snowfall. Snow is expected to intensify Tuesday morning, with totals reaching 10-15 cm by evening. Current conditions show light snow with temperatures at -3°C and winds from the northeast at 30 km/h. Snow will persist into Wednesday, with temperatures dropping to -5°C. Thursday will remain cold, with a high of -6°C under cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including snow boots, insulated jackets, and gloves, is essential for navigating deep snow and frigid temperatures.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:57 AM / 4:23 PM

Weather Trivia: Pickle Lake’s heaviest November snowfall occurred in 1977, with 45 cm falling in one storm.

Dryden

Dryden is experiencing steady rain, with temperatures at 6°C and southeast winds at 40 km/h. Rainfall totals of 30-40 mm are expected by Tuesday evening. As colder air moves in on Wednesday, rain will transition to light snow, with accumulations of up to 2 cm. Thursday will remain cloudy, with highs near 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear for Tuesday’s rain, with heavier winter clothing needed for snow and cooler temperatures midweek.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:46 AM / 4:27 PM

Weather Trivia: Dryden recorded its earliest November snowstorm in 1964, with over 25 cm falling in one day.

Armstrong

Armstrong is experiencing light snow with temperatures at -4°C and gusty northeast winds at 35 km/h. Snow will continue through Tuesday, with totals reaching 10 cm. Wednesday will remain cold and cloudy, with a high of -5°C and flurries possible. Thursday will bring slightly warmer conditions, with highs of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Snow boots, insulated outerwear, and gloves are critical for the snowy and cold conditions expected throughout the week.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:52 AM / 4:25 PM

Weather Trivia: Armstrong experienced its snowiest November in 1997, with over 70 cm of snow recorded.

Terrace Bay

Terrace Bay begins Tuesday with overcast skies and intermittent rain. Temperatures are around 5°C, with southeast winds at 30 km/h. Rain will persist through the day, with totals nearing 20 mm. By Wednesday, cooler air will bring a mix of flurries and rain showers, with highs around 2°C. Thursday will remain cloudy, with the chance of light snow and a high of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Rain gear is essential for Tuesday, with heavier coats and warm boots necessary for colder conditions midweek.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:50 AM / 4:28 PM

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay recorded its largest single-day snowfall in November 1989, with over 30 cm of snow.

Geraldton

Geraldton is under overcast skies with light snow. Temperatures are at -2°C, with northeast winds at 25 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1016 mb. Snow will persist through Tuesday, with accumulations of up to 8 cm. Wednesday will bring flurries and cooler temperatures around -3°C. Thursday will remain cold, with a high of -4°C under cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated jackets, snow boots, and gloves are essential for navigating snowy and cold conditions.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:54 AM / 4:26 PM

Weather Trivia: Geraldton’s snowiest November occurred in 1974, with over 70 cm of snow recorded during the month.

Nipigon

Nipigon is experiencing rain and mild temperatures of 5°C, with southeast winds at 40 km/h. Rainfall totals of 20-30 mm are expected by Tuesday evening. Wednesday will see a transition to flurries as temperatures fall to 1°C. Thursday will remain cloudy, with light snow possible and a high of 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets and boots for Tuesday’s rain, with layered winter clothing for colder midweek conditions.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:52 AM / 4:26 PM

Weather Trivia: Nipigon experienced its coldest November temperature of -28°C on November 27, 1995.