November 19–21, 2024: Comprehensive Weather Report for Northern Ontario First Nations Communities

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – That winter like icy grip is tightening across Northern Ontario’s remote First Nations communities.

This comprehensive forecast brings you detailed weather information for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Landsdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat for November 19th, 20th, and 21st.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow, -5°C, barometric pressure 1012 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h. Sunrise: 8:24 AM; Sunset: 6:24 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy winter coat, gloves, and insulated boots are essential to stay warm in the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often receives its first significant snow cover in November, with snow lasting through spring.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Overcast with snow flurries, -12°C, barometric pressure 1008 hPa, northeast winds at 20 km/h. Sunrise: 8:36 AM; Sunset: 6:13 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a parka, thermal layers, and heavy gloves, is necessary for the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn, one of Canada’s northernmost communities, experiences some of the coldest and longest winters in the country.

Fort Hope

Current Conditions: Cloudy with light snow, -8°C, barometric pressure 1010 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise: 8:28 AM; Sunset: 6:20 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress warmly in layers, including a waterproof outer layer, warm hat, and gloves.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope is located on the Albany River, which is known for its challenging winter ice conditions.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow, -7°C, barometric pressure 1011 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h. Sunrise: 8:26 AM; Sunset: 6:18 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, hat, gloves, and waterproof boots are essential for the snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Sachigo Lake is known for its abundant fishing opportunities, but ice fishing is the primary method during the long winter months.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Overcast with snow, -9°C, barometric pressure 1009 hPa, north winds at 20 km/h. Sunrise: 8:30 AM; Sunset: 6:15 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Bundle up with a heavy parka, insulated pants, and warm winter boots.

Weather Trivia: KI experiences a subarctic climate with long, cold winters and short, cool summers.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow, -6°C, barometric pressure 1010 hPa, northwest winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise: 8:27 AM; Sunset: 6:19 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, hat, gloves, and waterproof boots are recommended.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake is known for its pristine wilderness and is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow, -7°C, barometric pressure 1011 hPa, northwest winds at 15 km/h. Sunrise: 8:25 AM; Sunset: 6:17 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress warmly in layers, including a waterproof outer layer, warm hat, and gloves.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum is located in the boreal forest, which is known for its diverse wildlife and vast stretches of coniferous trees.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: Overcast with snow, -8°C, barometric pressure 1009 hPa, north winds at 20 km/h. Sunrise: 8:29 AM; Sunset: 6:16 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy winter coat, hat, gloves, and waterproof boots are necessary for the snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Cat Lake is known for its beautiful scenery and is a popular spot for ice fishing in the winter.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: Overcast with snow flurries, -10°C, barometric pressure 1008 hPa, northeast winds at 25 km/h. Sunrise: 8:33 AM; Sunset: 6:12 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress in warm layers, including a windproof outer layer, hat, and gloves.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake is located in the Hudson Bay Lowlands, a vast wetland area known for its unique ecosystem.

Neskantaga (Landsdowne House)

Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow, -9°C, barometric pressure 1009 hPa, north winds at 20 km/h. Sunrise: 8:31 AM; Sunset: 6:14 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, hat, gloves, and waterproof boots are essential for the snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Neskantaga is known for its challenging winter road conditions, making air travel a primary mode of transportation.

Summer Beaver

Current Conditions: Overcast with snow, -11°C, barometric pressure 1007 hPa, northeast winds at 25 km/h. Sunrise: 8:34 AM; Sunset: 6:11 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress in layers, including a windproof outer layer, heavy hat, and gloves.

Weather Trivia: Summer Beaver experiences a subarctic climate with long, cold winters and short, cool summers.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Overcast with snow flurries, -13°C, barometric pressure 1006 hPa, northeast winds at 30 km/h. Sunrise: 8:37 AM; Sunset: 6:09 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a parka, thermal layers, and heavy gloves, is necessary for the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck is located near the Hudson Bay coast and experiences a harsh climate with strong winds and blizzard conditions possible.

Attawapiskat