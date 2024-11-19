National News: Alberta Sheriffs Shut Down Problem Property in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE – NEWS – The Alberta Sheriffs have taken action to address ongoing drug activity at a residence in Lethbridge, securing a court order to shut down the property for 90 days.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit, a specialized team within the Alberta Sheriffs, obtained a community safety order against the owner of 94 Eagle Road in Lethbridge. This order grants investigators the authority to close the property, terminate any existing tenancy agreements, and bar access to the premises until November 19, 2026.

This closure marks the third problem property shut down by the Lethbridge SCAN unit in the past year, demonstrating their commitment to addressing community safety concerns.

About the Alberta Sheriffs and SCAN:

The Alberta Sheriffs are provincial law enforcement officers responsible for a variety of duties, including court security, prisoner transport, and enforcing provincial legislation. The SCAN unit specifically focuses on addressing problem properties that are negatively impacting communities due to illegal activity such as drug trafficking, prostitution, and gang activity.

SCAN investigators work with communities and partner agencies, including local police services, to gather evidence and take action against problem properties. They utilize the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act to hold property owners accountable for illegal activities occurring on their premises.

Ministerial Comments:

“The SCAN unit in Lethbridge continues to turn in success after success in their pursuit of safer streets and neighbourhoods,” said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services. “This is the third property closure in Lethbridge since late August, and Albertans are taking note of this progress.”

Michael Dirkson, Inspector of SCAN, added, “In just one year, the new Lethbridge SCAN unit, working with local policing partners like the Lethbridge Police Service, is making a positive impact throughout southern Alberta, delivering results for residents in the communities they serve.”

Community Impact:

Local officials also expressed their appreciation for the SCAN unit’s efforts. “The collaboration between the Lethbridge Police Service and SCAN unit continues to make our community safer by targeting criminals who disrupt the peace and security of our neighbourhoods,” stated Shahin Mehdizadeh, Chief of the Lethbridge Police Service.

Blaine Hyggen, Mayor of Lethbridge, added, “On behalf of the City of Lethbridge we thank Minister Ellis and his team for the outstanding work of the local SCAN team in shutting down another dangerous drug house.”

Background on the Property:

The property at 94 Eagle Road had been the subject of numerous complaints related to drug activity since January 2021, resulting in over 80 calls to police. Several incidents involving drug seizures and arrests further highlighted the property’s negative impact on the community.

Ongoing Investigation:

The SCAN unit’s investigation into the property remains ongoing. They will continue to monitor the premises for any further illegal activity.