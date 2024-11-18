Thunder Bay Weather Forecast: Sunny Start to the Week, Turning Wet and Windy

Thunder Bay – Weather – It’s a crisp and clear start to the week in Thunder Bay! As of 5:00 AM EST on Monday, November 18th, the temperature is a chilly -3.3°C with a wind chill of -5. The barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and rising, suggesting improving weather for now. However, with 95% humidity, there’s a definite bite in the air. Winds are currently light out of the north-northwest at 4 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today:

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts! Increasing cloudiness is expected throughout the day. Winds will pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 15 km/h. The high will reach a mild 8°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel closer to -6 this morning. The UV index is low at 1, so no need to worry too much about sun protection.

Tonight:

Clouds will dominate the overnight hours, and rain will begin before morning. Winds will shift to the southeast, becoming strong at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h near midnight. The low will stay above freezing at 4°C.

Tuesday, November 19th:

Be prepared for a wet and windy Tuesday! Rain, heavy at times, is expected throughout the day, with total rainfall amounts reaching 30 to 40 mm. Southeast winds will be strong at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high will reach 8°C.

Tuesday Night:

Periods of rain will continue overnight, with the low dropping to 2°C.

Wednesday, November 20th:

The unsettled weather continues Wednesday with cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers. The high will be a cooler 5°C.

Wednesday Night:

Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. The low will be 2°C.

Overall:

Thunder Bay is in for a mixed bag of weather this week. Enjoy the sunshine today while it lasts, as rain and strong winds will move in tonight and persist through Tuesday. Wednesday brings a chance of showers, and temperatures will gradually cool down throughout the week. Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger for further weather updates!