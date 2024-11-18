November 20-22, 2024: Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Report

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As winter approaches, Canada’s vast geography provides a diverse range of weather patterns. From snowstorms in the Arctic to heavy rains on the West Coast and frosty conditions in the Prairies, Canadians are experiencing the season’s full spectrum. Below is a detailed weather forecast for November 20th, 21st, and 22nd, 2024, for major cities and communities, including current conditions, warnings, barometric pressure readings, and wardrobe suggestions.

Atlantic Provinces

St. John’s, Newfoundland

St. John’s will experience persistent rain on Wednesday, with temperatures at 6°C and northeast winds gusting at 30 km/h. The barometric pressure is 1008 mb. Rain will ease Thursday, leaving partly cloudy skies and highs of 7°C. Friday will bring sunshine but cooler temperatures, with a high of 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets and boots are necessary for the midweek rain, transitioning to warm layers for cooler Friday conditions.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:23 AM / 4:34 PM

Weather Trivia: November 2002 saw St. John’s record its snowiest November, with over 80 cm of snow.

Saint John, New Brunswick

Rain will dominate Wednesday in Saint John, with a high of 5°C and southeast winds at 25 km/h. The barometric pressure is falling at 1006 mb. Rain tapers by Thursday, with highs reaching 6°C, while Friday will see dry but cooler conditions, with highs of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm raincoat and waterproof boots are essential midweek. Transition to a heavier coat by Friday.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:34 AM / 4:36 PM

Weather Trivia: Saint John’s wettest November occurred in 1996, with over 200 mm of rainfall.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Halifax will see rain and mild temperatures of 7°C on Wednesday, with southwest winds at 15 km/h. Rain will persist into Thursday before clearing Friday, leaving partly sunny skies and highs of 5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Rain gear is a must for the first two days, while a warm jacket will suffice on Friday.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:27 AM / 4:39 PM

Weather Trivia: Halifax experienced its coldest November temperature of -16°C on November 29, 1877.

Quebec

Quebec City

Snow flurries will blanket Quebec City on Wednesday, with temperatures near -2°C and barometric pressure rising at 1020 mb. Thursday will be cloudy but dry, with a high of -1°C, while Friday brings sunshine and a high of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated boots, winter jackets, and gloves are essential for managing the snow and cold.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:02 AM / 4:12 PM

Weather Trivia: Quebec City experienced its snowiest November in 1971, with over 60 cm of snowfall.

Montreal

Montreal will see snow showers on Wednesday, with temperatures at 0°C and northwest winds at 20 km/h. Thursday will bring a rain-snow mix and highs of 3°C, while Friday will be dry but cooler, with a high of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof boots and jackets for Wednesday and Thursday, with layered warm clothing for Friday.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:10 AM / 4:18 PM

Weather Trivia: Montreal recorded its earliest snowstorm in November 1947, with 25 cm falling on November 8th.

Ontario

Toronto

Rain is expected in Toronto on Wednesday, with temperatures at 5°C and southwest winds at 20 km/h. The rain will taper off Thursday, leaving cloudy skies with highs of 4°C. Friday will bring partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures, peaking at 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Rainproof outerwear for midweek, transitioning to warm coats for the drier, cooler days.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:17 AM / 4:48 PM

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s snowiest November day occurred in 1940, with 31.5 cm of snow.

Greater Sudbury

Sudbury will see snow on Wednesday, with 5 cm of accumulation expected and a high of -2°C. Thursday will be cloudy, with temperatures at -3°C, and Friday will bring sunshine but remain cold, with a high of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm jackets, gloves, and snow boots are essential for managing snowy conditions.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:37 AM / 4:40 PM

Weather Trivia: Sudbury’s coldest November day was November 28, 1975, at -29°C.

Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie begins with light snow and a temperature of -1°C. Thursday will bring cloudy skies, with highs of 0°C. Friday will be partly sunny but colder, with a high of -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing and insulated boots will help navigate snow and cold.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:57 AM / 4:51 PM

Weather Trivia: The city recorded its largest November snowfall of 30 cm on November 16, 1989.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is under sunny skies, with temperatures at -5°C and light winds from the northwest. Thursday will remain clear with highs of -2°C, but Friday brings increasing clouds and evening snow.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing and a warm hat for crisp mornings and evenings.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:51 AM / 4:42 PM

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay’s snowiest November was in 1996, with 70 cm of snowfall.

Prairies

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg is sunny but cold, with temperatures at -8°C and northwest winds at 15 km/h. High pressure at 1030 mb ensures clear skies through Thursday, with highs near -5°C. Clouds increase Friday, but the weather remains dry.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter coats, insulated boots, and gloves are necessary for the frigid conditions.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:46 AM / 4:38 PM

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg recorded its coldest November temperature of -38.9°C on November 24, 1875.

Churchill, Manitoba

Churchill is overcast with light snow and a temperature of -12°C. Flurries will persist through Thursday, with highs near -10°C. Friday remains cloudy but dry.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme cold-weather gear is vital for the Arctic conditions.

Sunrise/Sunset: 8:22 AM / 3:52 PM

Weather Trivia: Churchill experienced its earliest November blizzard on November 3, 1991.

Western Canada

Regina, Saskatchewan

Regina is under clear skies, with temperatures at -6°C and light winds. High pressure dominates Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near -3°C. Friday brings increasing clouds.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing will keep you comfortable in the sunny but chilly weather.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:51 AM / 4:52 PM

Weather Trivia: Regina’s warmest November day was November 3, 1999, when it reached 18°C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver will see heavy rain on Wednesday, with temperatures at 8°C and southeast winds at 25 km/h. Rain will persist Thursday, with lighter showers on Friday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets and boots are a must for the week.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:29 AM / 4:27 PM

Weather Trivia: Vancouver’s wettest November occurred in 1998, with over 300 mm of rainfall.

Northern Canada

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Yellowknife is under clear skies, with temperatures at -15°C and high pressure at 1036 mb. The clear weather will persist through Friday, with highs around -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated jackets, snow pants, and thermal gloves are essential.

Sunrise/Sunset: 8:49 AM / 3:25 PM

Weather Trivia: Yellowknife’s coldest November temperature was -40°C on November 30, 1969.