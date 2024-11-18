November 18-20, 2024: Northwestern Ontario Weather Report

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Northwestern Ontario is embracing full-on winter as we approach late November. Snowfall warnings, strong winds, and fluctuating temperatures dominate the forecast for many communities.

The region’s diverse weather patterns will bring varying conditions, from significant snowfall in Pickle Lake and Geraldton to milder but chilly weather in Kenora and Fort Frances.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the weather forecast for November 18th, 19th, and 20th, 2024, including current conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, and wardrobe suggestions for staying comfortable and prepared.

Kenora

Current Conditions: Overcast and chilly, with a temperature of -4°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is steady at 1025 mb.

Overcast and chilly, with a temperature of -4°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is steady at 1025 mb. Forecast: Monday will see light flurries in the morning, tapering off by the afternoon, with a high of -3°C. Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies and a high of -2°C. By Wednesday, expect increasing cloud cover with a 40% chance of evening snow showers and a high of -1°C.

Monday will see light flurries in the morning, tapering off by the afternoon, with a high of -3°C. Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies and a high of -2°C. By Wednesday, expect increasing cloud cover with a 40% chance of evening snow showers and a high of -1°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter coats, gloves, and hats will keep you warm in the breezy, sub-zero temperatures.

Winter coats, gloves, and hats will keep you warm in the breezy, sub-zero temperatures. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:39 AM / 4:31 PM

7:39 AM / 4:31 PM Weather Trivia: Kenora experienced one of its earliest deep freezes in 1950, with temperatures plummeting to -25°C on November 20th.

Fort Frances

Current Conditions: Cloudy with light snow falling, -2°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is holding at 1023 mb.

Cloudy with light snow falling, -2°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is holding at 1023 mb. Forecast: Light snow will persist through Monday, with accumulations of up to 3 cm and a high of -2°C. Tuesday will be drier with cloudy skies and highs of -3°C. Wednesday brings a chance of snow late in the day, with highs around -1°C.

Light snow will persist through Monday, with accumulations of up to 3 cm and a high of -2°C. Tuesday will be drier with cloudy skies and highs of -3°C. Wednesday brings a chance of snow late in the day, with highs around -1°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter boots and waterproof gloves are necessary to manage snowy and cold conditions.

Insulated winter boots and waterproof gloves are necessary to manage snowy and cold conditions. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:37 AM / 4:30 PM

7:37 AM / 4:30 PM Weather Trivia: Fort Frances recorded its heaviest November snowfall on November 18, 1981, when a massive 25 cm blanketed the region in just 24 hours.

Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions: Light snow with a temperature of -5°C. Winds are light from the west at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is rising at 1027 mb.

Light snow with a temperature of -5°C. Winds are light from the west at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is rising at 1027 mb. Forecast: Monday will feature snow flurries, with accumulations of up to 2 cm and a high of -3°C. Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies, but temperatures will remain chilly, peaking at -4°C. Wednesday will see increasing clouds and a 30% chance of snow in the evening, with a high of -3°C.

Monday will feature snow flurries, with accumulations of up to 2 cm and a high of -3°C. Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies, but temperatures will remain chilly, peaking at -4°C. Wednesday will see increasing clouds and a 30% chance of snow in the evening, with a high of -3°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a warm jacket and thermal gloves, is essential for handling the cold temperatures.

Layered winter clothing, including a warm jacket and thermal gloves, is essential for handling the cold temperatures. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:45 AM / 4:29 PM

7:45 AM / 4:29 PM Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout’s coldest November day was November 30, 1985, when the mercury plunged to -36°C.

Pickle Lake (Weather Warning)

Current Conditions: Moderate snow with gusty winds, -6°C. Winds are from the northwest at 30 km/h, creating blowing snow and reduced visibility. Barometric pressure is 1029 mb.

Moderate snow with gusty winds, -6°C. Winds are from the northwest at 30 km/h, creating blowing snow and reduced visibility. Barometric pressure is 1029 mb. Forecast: A snowfall warning remains in effect for Pickle Lake, with up to 15 cm of snow expected through Monday. Tuesday will see lingering flurries and colder temperatures, with highs around -8°C. Wednesday will remain cloudy, with a 60% chance of snow and a high of -7°C.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Pickle Lake, with up to 15 cm of snow expected through Monday. Tuesday will see lingering flurries and colder temperatures, with highs around -8°C. Wednesday will remain cloudy, with a 60% chance of snow and a high of -7°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including snow pants, insulated boots, and wind-resistant jackets, will help you manage heavy snow and freezing winds.

Full winter gear, including snow pants, insulated boots, and wind-resistant jackets, will help you manage heavy snow and freezing winds. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:54 AM / 4:23 PM

7:54 AM / 4:23 PM Weather Trivia: November 1984 saw Pickle Lake buried under 40 cm of snow in a single three-day storm, one of the largest November accumulations on record.

Dryden

Current Conditions: Cloudy and cold, -3°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 12 km/h, and the barometric pressure is steady at 1025 mb.

Cloudy and cold, -3°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 12 km/h, and the barometric pressure is steady at 1025 mb. Forecast: Monday will bring light snow showers with accumulations of up to 3 cm and a high of -2°C. Tuesday will be partly sunny and cold, with highs of -4°C. By Wednesday, expect increasing clouds and light snow in the evening, with a high of -3°C.

Monday will bring light snow showers with accumulations of up to 3 cm and a high of -2°C. Tuesday will be partly sunny and cold, with highs of -4°C. By Wednesday, expect increasing clouds and light snow in the evening, with a high of -3°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, a warm hat, and waterproof gloves will keep you comfortable in the snowy and cold conditions.

Layered winter clothing, a warm hat, and waterproof gloves will keep you comfortable in the snowy and cold conditions. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:41 AM / 4:28 PM

7:41 AM / 4:28 PM Weather Trivia: Dryden recorded its coldest November temperature on November 28, 1964, with the mercury dropping to a frigid -37°C.

Armstrong

Current Conditions: Overcast with moderate snow, -7°C. Winds are from the northwest at 25 km/h, with blowing snow in exposed areas. Barometric pressure is 1030 mb and steady.

Overcast with moderate snow, -7°C. Winds are from the northwest at 25 km/h, with blowing snow in exposed areas. Barometric pressure is 1030 mb and steady. Forecast: Heavy snow will continue through Monday, with up to 10 cm of accumulation and a high of -6°C. Tuesday will see lingering flurries and a high of -7°C. Wednesday will bring cloudy skies with a 50% chance of snow in the evening and a high of -6°C.

Heavy snow will continue through Monday, with up to 10 cm of accumulation and a high of -6°C. Tuesday will see lingering flurries and a high of -7°C. Wednesday will bring cloudy skies with a 50% chance of snow in the evening and a high of -6°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy-duty winter jackets, snow boots, and thermal layers are necessary for navigating the snowy and cold conditions.

Heavy-duty winter jackets, snow boots, and thermal layers are necessary for navigating the snowy and cold conditions. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:50 AM / 4:25 PM

7:50 AM / 4:25 PM Weather Trivia: Armstrong experienced its snowiest November in 1997, with over 70 cm of snowfall during the month.

Terrace Bay

Current Conditions: Cloudy with light snow, -3°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is steady at 1027 mb.

Cloudy with light snow, -3°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is steady at 1027 mb. Forecast: Snow flurries will persist through Monday morning, with a high of -2°C. Tuesday will bring dry but overcast skies, with highs around -4°C. By Wednesday, light snow is expected to return in the evening, with a high of -3°C.

Snow flurries will persist through Monday morning, with a high of -2°C. Tuesday will bring dry but overcast skies, with highs around -4°C. By Wednesday, light snow is expected to return in the evening, with a high of -3°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm winter layers and waterproof boots will keep you comfortable during snowy conditions.

Warm winter layers and waterproof boots will keep you comfortable during snowy conditions. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:49 AM / 4:30 PM

7:49 AM / 4:30 PM Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay recorded its coldest November temperature on November 25, 1989, when it dipped to -28°C.

Geraldton

Current Conditions: Overcast with light snow, -5°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is steady at 1026 mb.

Overcast with light snow, -5°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is steady at 1026 mb. Forecast: Monday will bring light snow with up to 3 cm of accumulation and a high of -4°C. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with highs of -6°C. Wednesday will see increasing clouds and evening snow, with up to 5 cm expected and a high of -5°C.

Monday will bring light snow with up to 3 cm of accumulation and a high of -4°C. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with highs of -6°C. Wednesday will see increasing clouds and evening snow, with up to 5 cm expected and a high of -5°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated jackets, snow boots, and gloves are essential for dealing with the snowy conditions.

Insulated jackets, snow boots, and gloves are essential for dealing with the snowy conditions. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:52 AM / 4:26 PM

7:52 AM / 4:26 PM Weather Trivia: Geraldton recorded one of its snowiest Novembers in 1974, with over 70 cm of snow accumulation.

Nipigon

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of -4°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure is at 1024 mb and steady.

Cloudy with a temperature of -4°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure is at 1024 mb and steady. Forecast: Monday will see light flurries in the morning, followed by overcast skies in the afternoon, with a high of -3°C. Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies and a high of -4°C. Wednesday will see snow showers in the evening, with a high of -3°C.

Monday will see light flurries in the morning, followed by overcast skies in the afternoon, with a high of -3°C. Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies and a high of -4°C. Wednesday will see snow showers in the evening, with a high of -3°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter coats and warm gloves will keep you comfortable in the cold and snowy conditions.

Heavy winter coats and warm gloves will keep you comfortable in the cold and snowy conditions. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:50 AM / 4:28 PM

7:50 AM / 4:28 PM Weather Trivia: Nipigon’s largest November snowfall occurred on November 20, 1976, with 20 cm of snow falling in one day.

Wardrobe Recommendations