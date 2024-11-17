Thunder Bay Weather Forecast: A Mild Sunday with Changing Conditions

Current Conditions:

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 6:00 AM EST on Sunday, November 17th, Thunder Bay is experiencing cloudy skies with a temperature of 7.4°C. The barometric pressure is 100.3 kPa and falling, indicating a potential change in weather patterns. Humidity is high at 89%, and a south wind is blowing at 13 km/h. Visibility is currently 24 km.

Today:

Expect a cloudy day with a 40% chance of showers. The wind will shift to the west and pick up speed, reaching 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h this morning. The high for today will be a mild 8°C. The UV index is low at 1, so sun protection is not a major concern.

Tonight:

Clouds will persist this evening, but skies are expected to clear near midnight. The westerly wind will continue at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light near midnight. The overnight low will drop to -1°C.

Monday, November 18th:

A sunny start to the week is in store for Thunder Bay! However, clouds will move in by the morning, creating a mix of sun and cloud. The high will reach 8°C.

Monday Night:

Clouds will thicken overnight, bringing a 30% chance of showers. The low will remain above freezing at 5°C.

Tuesday, November 19th:

Tuesday will be a cloudier day with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be a mild 7°C.

Tuesday Night:

Periods of rain are expected Tuesday night, with a low of 5°C.

Overall:

Thunder Bay residents can enjoy a relatively mild Sunday with a chance of showers. The wind will pick up today, so be sure to secure any loose objects outdoors. Monday promises a pleasant mix of sun and clouds, while Tuesday brings a higher chance of precipitation. Temperatures will remain above freezing for the next few days, making for a comfortable start to the week.