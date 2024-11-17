October 20-22, 2024: Northwestern Ontario Weather Report

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The weather across Northwestern Ontario is set to feature a mix of autumn sunshine and clouds, with some regions seeing unseasonably warm temperatures. A few areas, particularly Pickle Lake and Armstrong, may experience brief showers and cooler conditions, but overall, it will be a calm period for most communities.

Here’s your detailed weather forecast for October 20th, 21st, and 22nd, 2024, including current conditions, wind, barometric pressure, and wardrobe suggestions to keep you prepared for the changing weather.

Kenora

Current Conditions: Clear skies with a temperature of 12°C. Winds from the southwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1018 mb and steady.

Forecast: Sunday will see sunny skies with a high of 21°C, thanks to warm winds from the south. Monday will remain sunny with highs reaching 20°C. Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Light clothing during the day, such as T-shirts and comfortable pants, will be perfect for the warmth. A light jacket may be needed for cooler evenings, especially on Tuesday with possible rain.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:44 AM / 6:23 PM

7:44 AM / 6:23 PM Weather Trivia: Kenora experienced its hottest October day on October 7, 1997, with temperatures soaring to 26°C.

Fort Frances

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of 10°C. Winds from the southwest at 12 km/h, and pressure is rising at 1017 mb.

Forecast: Sunday will be sunny and warm, with a high of 20°C. Monday will bring more sunshine, with the temperature reaching a high of 21°C. Tuesday may see increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain, with a high of 19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: T-shirts and light sweaters during the day, but bring a raincoat or umbrella on Tuesday for the potential rain in the afternoon.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:42 AM / 6:21 PM

7:42 AM / 6:21 PM Weather Trivia: Fort Frances saw its warmest October on record in 1963, when temperatures reached 27°C.

Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions: Mostly sunny with a temperature of 9°C. Winds are light at 10 km/h from the northwest, with a barometric pressure of 1016 mb.

Forecast: Sunday will be sunny and warm, with temperatures rising to 18°C. Monday will also be clear, with a high of 20°C. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers late in the day, reaching a high of 18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Lighter layers such as long-sleeved shirts and jeans will be perfect for daytime. A jacket or light coat is recommended for cooler mornings.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:51 AM / 6:26 PM

7:51 AM / 6:26 PM Weather Trivia: In 1997, Sioux Lookout recorded its warmest October day at 26°C.

Pickle Lake (Weather Warning)

Current Conditions: Cloudy with light rain, 5°C. Winds from the northwest at 25 km/h. Barometric pressure is steady at 1022 mb.

Forecast: Sunday will be cool and cloudy, with occasional showers and a high of 9°C. Monday will bring partly sunny skies with a high of 10°C. Tuesday is expected to be cloudier, with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm raincoat, gloves, and waterproof boots are essential, especially with wet weather and cool winds expected throughout the weekend.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:57 AM / 6:33 PM

7:57 AM / 6:33 PM Weather Trivia: Pickle Lake experienced an early October snowstorm in 1992, with over 20 cm of snow falling in one day.

Dryden

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy skies, with a temperature of 9°C. Winds are calm, and the pressure is steady at 1019 mb.

Forecast: Sunday will bring sunny skies with highs of 19°C. Monday will see similar warm conditions, with a high of 20°C. Tuesday will be a bit cooler with increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain, with a high of 17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Light, comfortable clothing is recommended for the sunny days. A jacket may be needed for cooler evenings, particularly on Tuesday with a chance of showers.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:48 AM / 6:24 PM

7:48 AM / 6:24 PM Weather Trivia: Dryden’s warmest October day occurred in 1987, when temperatures reached 28°C on October 4th.

Armstrong

Current Conditions: Overcast with light showers and a temperature of 7°C. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, and the barometric pressure is rising at 1021 mb.

Forecast: Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, followed by partly clear skies in the afternoon, with a high of 12°C. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 14°C, but Tuesday will bring clouds and a 50% chance of rain, with a high of 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and waterproof boots are necessary for the cooler, wet conditions, particularly on Sunday. Layers are ideal for Monday's clearer skies but cool temperatures.

Sunrise/Sunset: 8:05 AM / 6:31 PM

8:05 AM / 6:31 PM Weather Trivia: Armstrong recorded its earliest October snowfall in 1985, with nearly 10 cm falling on October 1st.

Terrace Bay

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature of 8°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is steady at 1017 mb.

Forecast: Sunday will bring sunshine, with a high of 16°C. Monday will continue to be sunny, with highs reaching 17°C. Tuesday will bring increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain, with a high of 15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Light layers for the sunny, mild days, but a jacket will be needed for the cooler mornings and evenings.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:56 AM / 6:33 PM

7:56 AM / 6:33 PM Weather Trivia: On October 19, 1965, Terrace Bay experienced one of its largest October snowfalls, with over 15 cm of snow falling in a single day.

Geraldton

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of 6°C. Winds from the north at 10 km/h, and pressure is steady at 1020 mb.

Forecast: Sunday will be sunny, with highs reaching 15°C. Monday will continue with sunshine, with temperatures around 16°C. Tuesday will be cooler, with increasing cloud cover and a high of 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing is ideal for the warmer afternoons, but a jacket will be necessary in the cooler mornings and evenings.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:57 AM / 6:34 PM

7:57 AM / 6:34 PM Weather Trivia: Geraldton recorded its coldest October temperature on October 28, 1991, when temperatures plunged to -19°C.

Nipigon

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of 7°C. Winds from the northwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is steady at 1018 mb.

Forecast: Sunday will bring sunny skies with a high of 16°C. Monday will continue to be sunny and warm, with a high of 17°C. Tuesday will see more clouds and a 30% chance of showers, with temperatures around 15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Comfortable, light layers for the sunny days, with a jacket in the evenings. Prepare for potential rain on Tuesday.

Sunrise/Sunset: 7:55 AM / 6:31 PM

7:55 AM / 6:31 PM Weather Trivia: In October 1976, Nipigon recorded its biggest October snowfall, with 18 cm falling in one day.

