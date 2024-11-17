Northern Ontario Indigenous Communities Weather Outlook for November 17 to 19, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As mid-November unfolds, Northern Ontario’s First Nations communities are experiencing a mix of rain, snow, and fluctuating temperatures. This comprehensive weather report provides detailed forecasts for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat for November 17 through November 19, 2024.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, 3°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h; barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 8:12 AM, sunset at 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Occasional rain with a high of 6°C and a low of 4°C.

November 18: Low clouds and mild temperatures. High of 7°C, low of 1°C.

Low clouds and mild temperatures. High of 7°C, low of 1°C. November 19: Low clouds with cooler conditions. High of 3°C, low of 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Layered clothing with waterproof outerwear is advisable to stay comfortable during rain and fluctuating temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often sees November as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 1°C. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h; barometric pressure at 1020 hPa. Sunrise at 8:23 AM, sunset at 4:15 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Breezy with a shower in spots this morning followed by rain and drizzle this afternoon. High of 3°C, low of 0°C.

November 18: Low clouds with a high of 3°C and a low of 1°C.

Low clouds with a high of 3°C and a low of 1°C. November 19: Low clouds continue. High of 3°C, low of 0°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Insulated outerwear, including a parka and gloves, is essential to stay warm in the cool and damp conditions.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn often experiences its first substantial snow cover in November, with ice beginning to form along the Hudson Bay shoreline.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 5°C. Winds from the west at 10 km/h; barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 8:22 AM, sunset at 6:21 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Rain and snow at times becoming all rain. High of 7°C, low of 3°C.

November 18: Low clouds with a high of 5°C and a low of 0°C.

Low clouds with a high of 5°C and a low of 0°C. November 19: Low clouds continue. High of 2°C, low of -1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear are recommended to handle the wet conditions.

Weather Trivia: November snow is typical in Fort Hope, with ground cover increasing through the month and lasting until spring.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 2°C. Winds from the northwest at 12 km/h; barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise at 8:35 AM, sunset at 6:21 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Snow and rain at times with little or no accumulation. High of 4°C, low of -1°C.

November 18: Low clouds with a high of 4°C and a low of -2°C.

Low clouds with a high of 4°C and a low of -2°C. November 19: Sun through high clouds in the morning followed by low clouds. High of 2°C, low of 0°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Insulated outerwear, including a heavy coat, gloves, and thermal boots, is recommended for the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: Early November often marks the beginning of winter conditions in Sachigo Lake, with snow remaining until the spring thaw.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 3°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h; barometric pressure at 1011 hPa. Sunrise at 8:38 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Intermittent snow and rain. High of 4°C, low of 2°C.

November 18: Low clouds with a high of 4°C and a low of -1°C.

Low clouds with a high of 4°C and a low of -1°C. November 19: Low clouds continue. High of 2°C, low of 0°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Layered clothing with waterproof outerwear is advisable to stay comfortable during rain and fluctuating temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake often experiences early November snowfall, marking the onset of winter conditions.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 4°C. Winds from the northwest at 18 km/h; barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise at 8:30 AM, sunset at 6:23 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Occasional snow and rain. High of 5°C, low of -1°C.

November 18: Mild; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sunshine in the afternoon. High of 5°C, low of 0°C.

Mild; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sunshine in the afternoon. High of 5°C, low of 0°C. November 19: Mostly cloudy. High of 4°C, low of 0°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear are recommended

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 3°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h; barometric pressure at 1014 hPa. Sunrise at 8:28 AM, sunset at 4:37 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Periods of snow and rain, with minimal accumulation. High of 5°C, low of 0°C.

November 18: Cloudy with light snow expected. High of 3°C, low of -2°C.

Cloudy with light snow expected. High of 3°C, low of -2°C. November 19: Partly cloudy with occasional flurries. High of 2°C, low of -3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Insulated jackets, gloves, and snow boots will keep you comfortable during fluctuating temperatures and precipitation.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum often transitions to consistent snow cover in late November, which typically lasts until April.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: Overcast with light drizzle, 4°C. Winds from the northwest at 18 km/h; barometric pressure at 1016 hPa. Sunrise at 8:30 AM, sunset at 4:40 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Cloudy with light rain showers turning to snow flurries in the evening. High of 6°C, low of 1°C.

November 18: Cloudy with light snow. High of 4°C, low of -1°C.

Cloudy with light snow. High of 4°C, low of -1°C. November 19: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High of 3°C, low of -2°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Waterproof jackets and warm, insulated boots are ideal for the damp, cool conditions.

Weather Trivia: Cat Lake frequently records some of its heaviest November snowfall in the second half of the month.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 1°C. Winds from the northwest at 22 km/h; barometric pressure at 1019 hPa. Sunrise at 8:36 AM, sunset at 4:46 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Snow and rain mix expected, with light accumulation. High of 3°C, low of -2°C.

November 18: Cloudy with scattered flurries. High of 2°C, low of -4°C.

Cloudy with scattered flurries. High of 2°C, low of -4°C. November 19: Overcast and colder. High of 1°C, low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Heavier winter coats, gloves, and thermal socks are recommended for the cold, breezy weather.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake often experiences freezing rain in November as temperatures fluctuate around zero.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Current Conditions: Snow flurries, -1°C. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h; barometric pressure at 1020 hPa. Sunrise at 8:38 AM, sunset at 4:45 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Periods of snow and rain mixed, transitioning to snow in the evening. High of 2°C, low of -3°C.

November 18: Cloudy with intermittent flurries. High of 1°C, low of -5°C.

Cloudy with intermittent flurries. High of 1°C, low of -5°C. November 19: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High of -1°C, low of -7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Arctic-grade parkas and snow boots are advisable for Neskantaga’s early winter chill.

Weather Trivia: In 1989, Neskantaga recorded its earliest snowfall in late September, a rare occurrence even for this region.

Summer Beaver

Current Conditions: Overcast, 0°C. Winds from the northwest at 18 km/h; barometric pressure at 1021 hPa. Sunrise at 8:40 AM, sunset at 4:47 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Light snow mixed with rain during the day. High of 2°C, low of -2°C.

November 18: Cloudy with light snow showers. High of 1°C, low of -4°C.

Cloudy with light snow showers. High of 1°C, low of -4°C. November 19: Overcast skies with occasional flurries. High of -1°C, low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Layered clothing with insulated outerwear and gloves is essential for staying warm during snow and wind.

Weather Trivia: Summer Beaver frequently records prolonged snowfalls in November, often resulting in substantial ground cover by month’s end.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -2°C. Winds from the northwest at 30 km/h; barometric pressure at 1025 hPa. Sunrise at 8:18 AM, sunset at 4:28 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Snow flurries likely, with accumulations up to 2 cm. High of -1°C, low of -5°C.

November 18: Clearing skies but cold. High of -3°C, low of -7°C.

Clearing skies but cold. High of -3°C, low of -7°C. November 19: Sunny but frigid. High of -5°C, low of -8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Heavy winter clothing, including parkas, hats, and gloves, is necessary for Peawanuck’s icy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck, located near Hudson Bay, often sees its bay freeze over completely by early December.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions: Cloudy with light snow, -1°C. Winds from the northwest at 25 km/h; barometric pressure at 1024 hPa. Sunrise at 8:21 AM, sunset at 4:34 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Light snow, accumulating 1–2 cm. High of 0°C, low of -4°C.

November 18: Cloudy skies with a few flurries. High of -1°C, low of -5°C.

Cloudy skies with a few flurries. High of -1°C, low of -5°C. November 19: Clearing skies, very cold. High of -3°C, low of -7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendation: Thermal layers, scarves, and insulated boots are a must for staying warm in the biting cold.

Weather Trivia: Attawapiskat’s proximity to James Bay often leads to lake-effect snowstorms in November, contributing to significant early snow accumulations.