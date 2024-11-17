Joint Statement from Conservative candidates Chief Billy Morin & Sayid Ahmed on Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault fraudulently claiming Indigenous identity

Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Northwest Conservative candidate and former Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation Billy Morin & Edmonton Centre Conservative candidate Sayid Ahmed call on Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault to resign from cabinet.

“After nine years of Trudeau, corruption in the Liberal caucus is running rampant. Chief among those in the Trudeau government currently embroiled in scandal is Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, who’s claim to be Indigenous has been debunked by every mainstream Canadian news outlet, raising major questions about a company he owned that claimed to be Indigenous-owned in order to access federal contracts,” said Ahmed.

“The Trudeau Liberals reek of hypocrisy when it comes to virtue signaling and holding Canadians to a standard they themselves feel no need to uphold. Liberal Minister Randy Boissonnault claimed to identify as Indigenous in order to benefit from programs designed to support Indigenous people and line his own pockets. He finally said he’s sorry for faking his identity, but he’s just sorry he got caught,” said Morin.

“Randy Boissonnault lies about who he is, he lies about who he isn’t. He is a fraud, and he must resign,” concluded Morin.