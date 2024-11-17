Canada’s Weather Overview for November 17, 18 and 19 2024

November 17–19, 2024: Canada’s Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As winter approaches, weather patterns across Canada present a dynamic blend of rain, snow, and fluctuating temperatures, from the coastal breezes of Vancouver to the Arctic chill of Alert.

This forecast covers detailed weather conditions for November 17 to 19, 2024, with wardrobe recommendations and historical trivia for each region.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

Current Conditions: Overcast with light rain, 4°C. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h; barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 4:22 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Heavy rain with gusty winds. High of 6°C, low of 2°C.

November 18: Showers tapering off, mostly cloudy. High of 5°C, low of 0°C.

November 19: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High of 7°C, low of 1°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear are essential, with layers for warmth.

Weather Trivia: St. John’s holds the record for Canada’s foggiest city, averaging over 120 fog days annually.

Saint John, New Brunswick

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, 5°C. Winds from the southeast at 15 km/h; barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 7:14 AM, sunset at 4:41 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Light rain in the evening. High of 7°C, low of 1°C.

November 18: Clearing skies, cool. High of 6°C, low of -2°C.

November 19: Sunny and crisp. High of 5°C, low of -3°C.

Wardrobe Tip: A warm coat and gloves are advisable for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia: Saint John experienced Canada’s first recorded snowfall in November 1638.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Current Conditions: Cloudy with drizzle, 6°C. Winds from the southeast at 12 km/h; barometric pressure at 1010 hPa. Sunrise at 7:12 AM, sunset at 4:40 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Rain likely, with temperatures peaking at 8°C and a low of 2°C.

November 18: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 7°C, low of -1°C.

November 19: Sunny and cool. High of 6°C, low of -2°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Layered clothing with waterproof gear is recommended.

Weather Trivia: Halifax endured Canada’s largest snowfall in March 2003, with 96 cm of snow.

Quebec

Quebec City

Current Conditions: Snow flurries, -1°C. Winds from the northwest at 25 km/h; barometric pressure at 1020 hPa. Sunrise at 6:54 AM, sunset at 4:12 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Snow showers, with accumulations of 2–5 cm. High of -1°C, low of -6°C.

November 18: Cloudy with isolated flurries. High of -2°C, low of -8°C.

November 19: Mostly sunny. High of 0°C, low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Insulated coats, gloves, and boots are a must.

Weather Trivia: Quebec City averages 303 cm of snow annually, making it one of Canada’s snowiest cities.

Montreal

Current Conditions: Overcast, 0°C. Winds from the west at 18 km/h; barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 4:19 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Light snow with minimal accumulation. High of 1°C, low of -3°C.

November 18: Clearing skies. High of 0°C, low of -4°C.

November 19: Mostly sunny. High of 2°C, low of -2°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Thermal layers and scarves will keep you comfortable.

Weather Trivia: Montreal’s 1998 ice storm left over 3 million people without power.

Ontario

Toronto

Current Conditions: Clear skies, 2°C. Winds from the west at 12 km/h; barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 7:10 AM, sunset at 4:53 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Sunny and mild. High of 8°C, low of 1°C.

November 18: Increasing clouds. High of 6°C, low of 0°C.

November 19: Rain likely. High of 7°C, low of 2°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Light jackets are suitable during the day, but layer up at night.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s hottest November day was 21.7°C in 1950.

Thunder Bay

Current Conditions: Snow showers, -3°C. Winds from the northwest at 22 km/h; barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 7:31 AM, sunset at 4:49 PM.

Forecast:

November 17: Light snow, accumulating up to 3 cm. High of -2°C, low of -8°C.

November 18: Partly sunny. High of -1°C, low of -9°C.

November 19: Snow likely. High of -3°C, low of -11°C.

Wardrobe Tip: Heavier winter attire is required, including snow boots.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay experiences an average of 100 frost days annually.