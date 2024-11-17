Canada’s Weather Overview for November 17, 18 and 19 2024

November 17–19, 2024: Canada’s Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast
THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As winter approaches, weather patterns across Canada present a dynamic blend of rain, snow, and fluctuating temperatures, from the coastal breezes of Vancouver to the Arctic chill of Alert.
This forecast covers detailed weather conditions for November 17 to 19, 2024, with wardrobe recommendations and historical trivia for each region.
Atlantic Canada
St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
Current Conditions: Overcast with light rain, 4°C. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h; barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 4:22 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Heavy rain with gusty winds. High of 6°C, low of 2°C.
- November 18: Showers tapering off, mostly cloudy. High of 5°C, low of 0°C.
- November 19: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High of 7°C, low of 1°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear are essential, with layers for warmth.
Weather Trivia: St. John’s holds the record for Canada’s foggiest city, averaging over 120 fog days annually.
Saint John, New Brunswick
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, 5°C. Winds from the southeast at 15 km/h; barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 7:14 AM, sunset at 4:41 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Light rain in the evening. High of 7°C, low of 1°C.
- November 18: Clearing skies, cool. High of 6°C, low of -2°C.
- November 19: Sunny and crisp. High of 5°C, low of -3°C.
Wardrobe Tip: A warm coat and gloves are advisable for cooler evenings.
Weather Trivia: Saint John experienced Canada’s first recorded snowfall in November 1638.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Current Conditions: Cloudy with drizzle, 6°C. Winds from the southeast at 12 km/h; barometric pressure at 1010 hPa. Sunrise at 7:12 AM, sunset at 4:40 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Rain likely, with temperatures peaking at 8°C and a low of 2°C.
- November 18: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 7°C, low of -1°C.
- November 19: Sunny and cool. High of 6°C, low of -2°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Layered clothing with waterproof gear is recommended.
Weather Trivia: Halifax endured Canada’s largest snowfall in March 2003, with 96 cm of snow.
Quebec
Quebec City
Current Conditions: Snow flurries, -1°C. Winds from the northwest at 25 km/h; barometric pressure at 1020 hPa. Sunrise at 6:54 AM, sunset at 4:12 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Snow showers, with accumulations of 2–5 cm. High of -1°C, low of -6°C.
- November 18: Cloudy with isolated flurries. High of -2°C, low of -8°C.
- November 19: Mostly sunny. High of 0°C, low of -5°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Insulated coats, gloves, and boots are a must.
Weather Trivia: Quebec City averages 303 cm of snow annually, making it one of Canada’s snowiest cities.
Montreal
Current Conditions: Overcast, 0°C. Winds from the west at 18 km/h; barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 4:19 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Light snow with minimal accumulation. High of 1°C, low of -3°C.
- November 18: Clearing skies. High of 0°C, low of -4°C.
- November 19: Mostly sunny. High of 2°C, low of -2°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Thermal layers and scarves will keep you comfortable.
Weather Trivia: Montreal’s 1998 ice storm left over 3 million people without power.
Ontario
Toronto
Current Conditions: Clear skies, 2°C. Winds from the west at 12 km/h; barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 7:10 AM, sunset at 4:53 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Sunny and mild. High of 8°C, low of 1°C.
- November 18: Increasing clouds. High of 6°C, low of 0°C.
- November 19: Rain likely. High of 7°C, low of 2°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Light jackets are suitable during the day, but layer up at night.
Weather Trivia: Toronto’s hottest November day was 21.7°C in 1950.
Thunder Bay
Current Conditions: Snow showers, -3°C. Winds from the northwest at 22 km/h; barometric pressure at 1018 hPa. Sunrise at 7:31 AM, sunset at 4:49 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Light snow, accumulating up to 3 cm. High of -2°C, low of -8°C.
- November 18: Partly sunny. High of -1°C, low of -9°C.
- November 19: Snow likely. High of -3°C, low of -11°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Heavier winter attire is required, including snow boots.
Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay experiences an average of 100 frost days annually.
British Columbia
Kamloops
Current Conditions: Mostly sunny, 2°C. Winds from the west at 12 km/h; barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise at 7:27 AM, sunset at 4:21 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Clear skies. High of 6°C, low of -1°C.
- November 18: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. High of 5°C, low of -2°C.
- November 19: Cloudy with light rain expected. High of 4°C, low of 0°C.
Wardrobe Tip: A warm jacket is recommended for mornings and evenings, while lighter layers are sufficient during the day.
Weather Trivia: Kamloops is one of Canada’s sunniest cities in the winter, with an average of 40 hours of sunshine in November.
Prince George
Current Conditions: Overcast, 0°C. Winds from the southeast at 10 km/h; barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 4:09 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Cloudy with light snow flurries. High of 1°C, low of -3°C.
- November 18: Clearing skies with colder temperatures. High of -1°C, low of -5°C.
- November 19: Overcast with snow showers. High of -2°C, low of -6°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Insulated outerwear and sturdy boots are necessary for chilly days and snowy conditions.
Weather Trivia: Prince George’s coldest November temperature was -33.5°C, recorded in 1955.
Vancouver
Current Conditions: Light rain, 7°C. Winds from the southwest at 18 km/h; barometric pressure at 1008 hPa. Sunrise at 7:23 AM, sunset at 4:35 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Steady rain throughout the day. High of 9°C, low of 4°C.
- November 18: Showers tapering off, with some sun breaks. High of 8°C, low of 3°C.
- November 19: Partly sunny with scattered showers. High of 7°C, low of 4°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Waterproof jackets and boots are essential for navigating Vancouver’s November rains.
Weather Trivia: Vancouver experiences an average of 20 rainy days in November, making it one of the wettest months of the year.
Victoria
Current Conditions: Drizzle, 8°C. Winds from the southeast at 12 km/h; barometric pressure at 1009 hPa. Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 4:39 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Periods of rain with mild temperatures. High of 10°C, low of 5°C.
- November 18: Cloudy with occasional drizzle. High of 9°C, low of 4°C.
- November 19: Partly cloudy. High of 8°C, low of 3°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Layered clothing with waterproof outerwear is ideal.
Weather Trivia: Victoria often avoids heavy snowfall, but in November 1996, the city was blanketed with 64 cm of snow in a single storm.
Yukon
Dawson City
Current Conditions: Cloudy, -8°C. Winds calm; barometric pressure at 1020 hPa. Sunrise at 9:27 AM, sunset at 3:54 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Snow flurries likely. High of -7°C, low of -12°C.
- November 18: Clearing skies, very cold. High of -9°C, low of -14°C.
- November 19: Sunny but frigid. High of -8°C, low of -15°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Arctic-grade parkas and thermal boots are essential for Yukon’s early winter chill.
Weather Trivia: Dawson City often sees its rivers freeze solid by mid-November, enabling winter ice-road travel.
Northwest Territories
Yellowknife
Current Conditions: Snow showers, -13°C. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h; barometric pressure at 1016 hPa. Sunrise at 9:01 AM, sunset at 3:38 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Snow showers tapering off. High of -11°C, low of -16°C.
- November 18: Mostly sunny but cold. High of -12°C, low of -18°C.
- November 19: Cloudy with light snow possible. High of -10°C, low of -15°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Insulated clothing, face masks, and gloves are necessary for the biting Arctic windchill.
Weather Trivia: Yellowknife averages 225 days of frost per year, one of the highest in Canada.
Nunavut
Alert
Current Conditions: Blowing snow, -25°C. Winds from the northwest at 35 km/h; barometric pressure at 1022 hPa. Sunrise at 11:17 AM, sunset at 12:23 PM.
Forecast:
- November 17: Blustery and cold with snow. High of -24°C, low of -30°C.
- November 18: Clearing skies with temperatures plummeting. High of -25°C, low of -32°C.
- November 19: Mostly sunny but brutally cold. High of -24°C, low of -31°C.
Wardrobe Tip: Extreme cold weather gear is essential, including full face protection and thermal layers.
Weather Trivia: Alert, the northernmost inhabited place on Earth, has its sun fully set by mid-November, entering a polar night.