Winnipeg Police Crimebeat Report for November 16 2024

Please be advised: Information contained in this report may relate to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you

Winnipeg – Crimebeat – Winnipeg Police are looking for public assistance on a few cases as well as investigating a number of criminal incidents.

Motor Vehicle Collision Investigation (C24-268103)

Winnipeg Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that seriously injured a cyclist.

On November 15th, 2024, at approximately 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Karen Street. A 68-year-old male cyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. The cyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable. He sustained serious injuries.

The Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage is asked to call the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Robbery with a Firearm Investigation (C24-258607)

Winnipeg Police are also investigating a violent robbery that occurred on November 4th, 2024.

A 20-year-old male reported that he went to a residence in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue to meet a female he had been communicating with online. Upon entering the residence, he was confronted by a group of males armed with a gun and baseball bats. The victim was tied up, assaulted, and robbed of his personal belongings, including his car keys and vehicle.

The victim managed to escape and report the incident to police. He sustained injuries but did not require immediate medical attention.

The stolen vehicle is a blue 2011 Chevy Cruze LT Turbo with Manitoba license plate LJS 195. It has a spare “donut” tire on the rear passenger side, a dented driver’s side door, and tinted windows.

Caution: The firearm used in the robbery remains outstanding. If you see the stolen vehicle, do not approach it. Call 911 immediately.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.