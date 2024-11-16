Winnipeg Crimebeat – Assault with a Weapon Investigation (C24-249151)

Please be advised: Information contained in this report may relate to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you

Winnipeg – Crimebeat – Winnipeg Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a serious assault that occurred on October 25th, 2024.

At approximately 5:05 a.m., a 56-year-old male was walking eastbound on Ellice Avenue near Beverley Street when he was attacked from behind by an unknown assailant wielding a machete. The victim sustained life-altering injuries in the unprovoked attack.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and released photos of the suspect captured on video surveillance.

Suspect Description:

Approximately 5’10” in height

Thin build

Long dark hair

Age unknown

Last seen wearing black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes, dark pants, and a dark hoodie with the large number “02” printed on the back

How to Help:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Police are hoping that someone will recognize the suspect from the photos and come forward with information that could lead to an arrest. Even the smallest detail could be crucial in helping investigators solve this case and bring justice to the victim.