Weather – Fog Advisory Issued for Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Nestor Falls, and Surrounding Areas

This alert has ended.
Issued: 6:48 AM EST, Saturday, November 16, 2024
Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory for the following areas:
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Kenora
- Nestor Falls
- Highways 11 and 17
Advisory Details
Locally dense fog has developed across several regions, significantly reducing visibility to near zero in some spots. The fog is expected to lift later this morning as temperatures rise and winds increase.
Affected Areas:
- Highways 11 and 17: Motorists traveling along these routes should exercise extreme caution as fog may cause sudden and significant reductions in visibility.
Safety Tips for Drivers
- Slow Down: Maintain a speed appropriate for reduced visibility.
- Watch for Tail Lights: Be vigilant about vehicles ahead and keep a safe following distance.
- Be Prepared to Stop: Allow extra time to react to obstacles or sudden changes in traffic conditions.
Additional Information
Fog advisories are issued when visibility is expected to be reduced to 200 meters or less, posing hazards for travel and outdoor activities.
Stay updated with local weather reports, and delay non-essential travel if possible until the fog clears.