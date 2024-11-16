Thunder Bay Weekend Weather Outlook for November 16, 17, and 18, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay residents can expect a mix of seasonal weather conditions this weekend. From cool mornings to a potential warm-up by the afternoon, the weather will shift throughout the day.

Fog patches, mild breezes, and even some overnight rain are in the forecast, making for a varied outlook.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EST at Thunder Bay Airport:

Temperature: -4°C (Wind Chill: -6°C)

-4°C (Wind Chill: -6°C) Condition: Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy Pressure: 102.0 kPa (Rising)

102.0 kPa (Rising) Humidity: 99% (Dew Point: -4.1°C)

99% (Dew Point: -4.1°C) Wind: West at 5 km/h

West at 5 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Daytime Forecast

Mainly cloudy skies will dominate the day, with fog patches lingering until late morning. Winds will shift to southeast at 20 km/h early this afternoon. Expect a high of 8°C, with a mild UV index of 1 (low). Wind chill will feel like -3°C in the morning.

Evening Forecast

Cloud cover will persist into the evening, with a 40% chance of showers overnight. Winds from the south will gust up to 40 km/h before becoming calm by morning. Overnight low will be a mild 7°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Daytime

Conditions: Periods of rain are expected throughout the day.

Periods of rain are expected throughout the day. High: 7°C

Evening

Conditions: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries.

Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low: -2°C

Monday, November 18, 2024

Daytime

Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud offers a brighter start to the week.

A mix of sun and cloud offers a brighter start to the week. High: 8°C

Evening

Conditions: Increasing cloudiness.

Increasing cloudiness. Low: 2°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Layer up in the morning to combat the chill, but opt for lighter layers by the afternoon as temperatures rise. A windbreaker or light jacket is recommended for the breezy conditions.

Layer up in the morning to combat the chill, but opt for lighter layers by the afternoon as temperatures rise. A windbreaker or light jacket is recommended for the breezy conditions. Sunday: Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy for periods of rain, and wear waterproof shoes for wet conditions.

Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy for periods of rain, and wear waterproof shoes for wet conditions. Monday: Comfortable, layered clothing will suffice, with sunglasses for potential sunny breaks.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay’s record high for November 16th was a balmy 14°C in 1941. While this year’s high of 8°C doesn’t break records, it’s still warmer than the seasonal average!