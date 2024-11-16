Thunder Bay Weekend Weather Outlook for November 16, 17, and 18, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay residents can expect a mix of seasonal weather conditions this weekend. From cool mornings to a potential warm-up by the afternoon, the weather will shift throughout the day.

Fog patches, mild breezes, and even some overnight rain are in the forecast, making for a varied outlook.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EST at Thunder Bay Airport:

  • Temperature: -4°C (Wind Chill: -6°C)
  • Condition: Partly Cloudy
  • Pressure: 102.0 kPa (Rising)
  • Humidity: 99% (Dew Point: -4.1°C)
  • Wind: West at 5 km/h
  • Visibility: 24 km

Daytime Forecast

Mainly cloudy skies will dominate the day, with fog patches lingering until late morning. Winds will shift to southeast at 20 km/h early this afternoon. Expect a high of 8°C, with a mild UV index of 1 (low). Wind chill will feel like -3°C in the morning.

Evening Forecast

Cloud cover will persist into the evening, with a 40% chance of showers overnight. Winds from the south will gust up to 40 km/h before becoming calm by morning. Overnight low will be a mild 7°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Daytime

  • Conditions: Periods of rain are expected throughout the day.
  • High: 7°C

Evening

  • Conditions: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries.
  • Low: -2°C

Monday, November 18, 2024

Daytime

  • Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud offers a brighter start to the week.
  • High: 8°C

Evening

  • Conditions: Increasing cloudiness.
  • Low: 2°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

  • Today: Layer up in the morning to combat the chill, but opt for lighter layers by the afternoon as temperatures rise. A windbreaker or light jacket is recommended for the breezy conditions.
  • Sunday: Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy for periods of rain, and wear waterproof shoes for wet conditions.
  • Monday: Comfortable, layered clothing will suffice, with sunglasses for potential sunny breaks.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay’s record high for November 16th was a balmy 14°C in 1941. While this year’s high of 8°C doesn’t break records, it’s still warmer than the seasonal average!

