Comprehensive Weather Report for Northwestern Ontario: November 16–18, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Winter is making its presence felt across Northwestern Ontario, with fluctuating temperatures, overcast skies, and occasional precipitation dominating the forecast.

Communities such as Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake and Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong will experience varying conditions, ranging from light rain to snow showers.

Here is our detailed forecast for the region, including wardrobe suggestions and fascinating weather trivia for each area.

Kenora

Current Conditions: Overcast, 1°C, barometric pressure 1015 hPa, southeast winds at 10 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:28 AM

7:28 AM Sunset: 4:36 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Cloudy skies in the morning, becoming partly sunny by midday. High near 3°C.

Cloudy skies in the morning, becoming partly sunny by midday. High near 3°C. Sunday, November 17: Rain showers in the afternoon with highs of 4°C.

Rain showers in the afternoon with highs of 4°C. Monday, November 18: Periods of rain transitioning to light snow in the evening, high of 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A waterproof jacket for Sunday and Monday rain, and insulated boots for colder mornings.

Trivia: Kenora’s proximity to Lake of the Woods often moderates winter temperatures, keeping them slightly milder than surrounding areas.

Dryden

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 0°C, barometric pressure 1017 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 7:32 AM

7:32 AM Sunset: 4:39 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Partly sunny with patchy fog in the morning, high of 2°C.

Partly sunny with patchy fog in the morning, high of 2°C. Sunday, November 17: Overcast skies with late afternoon rain, high near 3°C.

Overcast skies with late afternoon rain, high near 3°C. Monday, November 18: Rain mixed with snow flurries throughout the day, high of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layers are ideal for fluctuating temperatures, and bring waterproof gear for Sunday’s rain.

Trivia: Dryden often sees foggy mornings in November as temperatures hover near freezing, creating dramatic landscapes around Wabigoon Lake.

Fort Frances

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, 1°C, barometric pressure 1018 hPa, southeast winds at 6 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:34 AM

7:34 AM Sunset: 4:42 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Sunny spells in the afternoon, high of 3°C.

Sunny spells in the afternoon, high of 3°C. Sunday, November 17: Cloudy with rain showers starting in the late afternoon, high near 4°C.

Cloudy with rain showers starting in the late afternoon, high near 4°C. Monday, November 18: Rain changing to snow flurries by evening, high of 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Lightweight layers for sunny conditions on Saturday, transitioning to waterproof outerwear by Sunday evening.

Trivia: Fort Frances averages 25 cm of snow in November, with heavier accumulations often arriving toward month’s end.

Atikokan

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -1°C, barometric pressure 1019 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 7:37 AM

7:37 AM Sunset: 4:45 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Partly sunny with patchy morning fog, high of 2°C.

Partly sunny with patchy morning fog, high of 2°C. Sunday, November 17: Rain showers in the afternoon, high near 3°C.

Rain showers in the afternoon, high near 3°C. Monday, November 18: Overcast with rain transitioning to snow by evening, high near 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Warm jackets for cool mornings and waterproof boots for wet conditions on Sunday.

Trivia: Atikokan is often one of the first towns in the region to experience ski-worthy snow accumulations in late November.

Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions: Snow, -3°C, barometric pressure 1020 hPa, northwest winds at 12 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:40 AM

7:40 AM Sunset: 4:37 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Morning snow showers, tapering by afternoon, high near -1°C.

Morning snow showers, tapering by afternoon, high near -1°C. Sunday, November 17: Overcast with flurries, high of 0°C.

Overcast with flurries, high of 0°C. Monday, November 18: Snow mixed with rain, high of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated clothing and snow boots are essential for slippery conditions.

Trivia: Sioux Lookout typically transitions to a full snowpack by mid-November, with lakes beginning to freeze over.

Pickle Lake

Current Conditions: Light snow, -5°C, barometric pressure 1021 hPa, light winds.

Sunrise: 7:45 AM

7:45 AM Sunset: 4:30 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Overcast with snow flurries, high near -4°C.

Overcast with snow flurries, high near -4°C. Sunday, November 17: Cloudy with intermittent light snow, high of -3°C.

Cloudy with intermittent light snow, high of -3°C. Monday, November 18: Snow intensifies in the afternoon, high near -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Arctic-rated winter gear for cold mornings and snow-resistant boots for slippery roads.

Trivia: Pickle Lake’s remote location often experiences the season’s coldest November temperatures in Northwestern Ontario.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -4°C, barometric pressure 1020 hPa, calm winds.

Sunrise: 7:43 AM

7:43 AM Sunset: 4:36 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Cloudy skies, high near -2°C.

Cloudy skies, high near -2°C. Sunday, November 17: Snow flurries throughout the day, high of -3°C.

Snow flurries throughout the day, high of -3°C. Monday, November 18: Snow continues, with highs near -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated outerwear and thermal gloves for extended periods outdoors.

Trivia: November in Red Lake sees lakes freeze over, marking the start of ice fishing season for locals.

Nipigon

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -3°C, barometric pressure 1023 hPa, northwest winds at 8 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:43 AM

7:43 AM Sunset: 4:38 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Overcast skies with light snow, high of -1°C.

Overcast skies with light snow, high of -1°C. Sunday, November 17: Cloudy with rain or snow possible in the afternoon, high near 0°C.

Cloudy with rain or snow possible in the afternoon, high near 0°C. Monday, November 18: Periods of snow, tapering by evening, high of -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty winter clothing for cold, damp conditions.

Trivia: Nipigon often experiences lake-effect snow in November due to its proximity to Lake Superior.

Terrace Bay

Current Conditions: Light snow, -2°C, barometric pressure 1024 hPa, northwest winds at 14 km/h.

Sunrise: 7:40 AM

7:40 AM Sunset: 4:39 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Cloudy with light snow, high of -1°C.

Cloudy with light snow, high of -1°C. Sunday, November 17: Overcast with rain or snow showers in the evening, high of 1°C.

Overcast with rain or snow showers in the evening, high of 1°C. Monday, November 18: Snow flurries persist, high near 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated coats and water-resistant footwear are a must for wet snow.

Trivia: Terrace Bay’s iconic cliffs and trails become snow-covered by mid-November, attracting winter photographers.

Armstrong

Current Conditions: Snow, -6°C, barometric pressure 1022 hPa, light winds.

Sunrise: 7:45 AM

7:45 AM Sunset: 4:35 PM

Forecast:

Saturday, November 16: Light snow continues, high near -5°C.

Light snow continues, high near -5°C. Sunday, November 17: Snowfall accumulates up to 3 cm, with highs near -4°C.

Snowfall accumulates up to 3 cm, with highs near -4°C. Monday, November 18: Clearing late in the day, high of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Full winter gear, including gloves and snow-resistant outerwear.

Trivia: Armstrong often sees the region’s earliest snowfall, making it a hotspot for early-season snowshoeing.